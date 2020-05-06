Three Wisconsin 2020 Signees Make 247Sports' Top150 List

Greg Gard and the Wisconsin's men's basketball program will welcome their 2020 signees at some point. Now three players finish in a key recruiting service's final set of standalone rankings.

247Sports unleashed the last iteration of its Top150 for the 2020 class, and forward Ben Carlson, center Steven Crowl and guard Johnny Davis can add this distinction to their already-impressive prep resume.

Carlson finishes as a four-star recruit and rolls in as the No. 96 overall recruit in this recruiting class. Here is what Gard said about the Woodbury, Minn., native in a National Signing Day press release from Wisconsin in November:

“We are very excited to add Ben to our program. His commitment to academic excellence is extremely impressive, even on a national level. He has challenged himself year in and year out to become as well rounded a student as possible and he’s looking forward to continuing to develop at our prestigious university. On the court, Ben has a tremendously diverse skillset that should ultimately allow him to be effective in the post, off the dribble and from the perimeter as a shooter. His skills, combined with his great athletic ability, has us excited to begin working with Ben to help him reach his goals as a Badger.”

An Eagan, Minn. (Eastview), product, Crowl sits as a four-star center and No. 121 player overall in the nation. From Gard in November:

“Steven has so many of the characteristics that we look for, both on and off the basketball court. He has excelled at a high level both on the court and in the classroom. From the first time we saw him, Steven has continued to grow and develop as a player. He has a great feel for the game and he will be able to utilize all those skills as he continues to develop. Steven has the ability to score both inside and out, which will add him to a long list of big men who have come through this program over the years. We are excited to add Steven to the Badger basketball family.”

A three-star standout, La Crosse (WI) Central's Johnny Davis is No. 147 overall in the country. Here is what Gard stated about the first-team all-state selection and 2020 Mr. Basketball award winner:

“Johnny is the ultimate competitor. He’s proven that on the basketball court, on the football field and in the classroom. Johnny’s ability to play and guard multiple positions is extremely valuable in today’s game. He brings a tremendous toughness and competitive spirit to both ends of the floor. His experiences as a high school quarterback will serve him well as he makes the transition to a collegiate basketball player. He has grown up watching Wisconsin Basketball and takes pride in wearing our colors. We’re excited to get to work with him and to help him reach his potential as a Badger in the years to come.”

