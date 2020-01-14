Three Wisconsin Signees Selected as McDonald's All American Game Nominees

Wisconsin's men's basketball class of 2020 boasts five scholarship signees from November, and three of the players earned accolades on Tuesday morning.

The McDonald's All American Game committee revealed its long list of nominees for the 2020 edition of the prep all-star event, and guards Lorne Bowman and Jonathan Davis, along with forward Ben Carlson found themselves nominated.

Bowman, a four-star recruit by ESPN (three-star recruit by 247Sports and Rivals), was one of four players selected as possible participants from the state of Michigan.

Carlson, a four-star standout by 247Sports, Rivals and ESPN out of East Ridge High School in Minnesota, became one of five to be nominated from "The Gopher State."

A four-star prospect and the No. 118 player in the country for the 2020 class by Rivals, Davis saw himself named as the only player from the state of Wisconsin on this list. According to WisSports.net, Davis is averaging 29.3 points per game in seven contests so far during the 2019-20 season.

The players have not been selected to play in the game yet, just as nominees for potential participation. The 2020 edition of the prep all-star extravaganza will take place on April 1 in Houston at the Toyota Center. A tweet from the McDonalds All America Game account on Tuesday noted that over 900 high school players are on this year's list.

According to the McDonald's All-American Game website: