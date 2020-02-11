Wisconsin 2020 Signees Named Mr. Basketball of Minnesota Candidates

On Monday evening, two Wisconsin men's basketball signees claimed distinctions of being candidates for the 2020 Mr. Basketball of Minnesota award.

Forward Ben Carlson and center Steven Crowl joined five-star Gonzaga commit Jalen Suggs, four-star Baylor signee Dain Dainja, four-star Marquette signee Dawson Garcia, among five others, to be named as potential recipients of the honor.

According to the Mr. Basketball committee's release, a top five will be dropped the week of Feb. 24.

Rated a four-star recruit by 247Sports, ESPN and Rivals, Carlson orally committed to Wisconsin in September over reported offers from Stanford, Purdue, Iowa and Xavier, among others.

Carlson's decision became public a day after Crowl's announcement on social media that he would head to Madison for his collegiate career. A three-star prospect by 247Sports, ESPN and Rivals, the Eagan, Minn. (Eastview) big man recently became the school's all-time leading scorer. He reportedly held offers from UW, Minnesota, Iowa, Colorado, South Dakota and Northern Iowa.

Carlson and Crowl both signed with Wisconsin in November, joining a 2020 class of five scholarship players that includes twin brother guards Johnny and Jordan Davis (from La Crosse Central) and Detroit St. Mary's guard Lorne Bowman.

“My staff and I are so thrilled to welcome these five terrific people and their families to our program,” head coach Greg Gard said in a release on Nov. 13. “The depth and talent from a basketball standpoint is unmistakable, but what we appreciate just as much is how they all understand the big picture and they recognize what the University of Wisconsin can do for them outside of basketball as well. They all want to be Badgers because of the great things this University and community affords them.

“My assistants Joe Krabbenhoft and Dean Oliver have been phenomenal over the last five months, especially considering the circumstances and the Moore family tragedy we’ve endured. Alando Tucker has also fit it in seamlessly and been a tremendous asset for us. Our staff has always been a unified group, but I’ve watched them grow even closer recently and the fruits of their labor are evident with the addition of this year’s exceptional class.”