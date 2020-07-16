AllBadgers
Wisconsin Offers 2022 Forward Braden Huff

Jake Kocorowski

Wednesday brought more news of offers from Wisconsin, as 2022 projected forward Braden Huff announced an opportunity to play at the next level from the Badgers.

Huff's Hudl profile lists him at 6'9 and 205 pounds and at both small and power forward. He is currently not rated by either 247Sports and Rivals.

Since June 15, Huff has publicly announced offers from Virginia Tech, Northwestern, and Creighton via social media. As stated on his Twitter profile, he also is a member of the Illinois Wolves during AAU competition.

That program should sound familiar, as 2021 commit Chris Hodges currently plays for the team (as did one Wisconsin legend in Frank Kaminsky). For that matter, UW offered 2022 shooting guard and current Wolves' product Jaden Schutt last week.

It has been a busy two weeks for Wisconsin on the recruiting trail, as it has offered two 2021 projected forwards in James Graham III and Markus Ilver. On June 10, 2023 projected forward Gus Yalden and 2022 center Joe Hurlburt also tweeted news of an opportunity to play at the Division I level from the Badgers.

Looking at UW's 2021 recruiting cycle, the program currently boasts three standout commits in guard Chucky Hepburn and forwards Chris Hodges and Matthew Mors. According to 247Sports composite rankings, UW currently is seventh in the nation for that recruiting cycle with all three rated as three-star prospects.

2020 Signee Breakdowns from AllBadgers.com

More Recent Recruiting Coverage from AllBadgers.com

