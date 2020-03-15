2021 Wisconsin Commit Chucky Hepburn Claims State Title

What a comeback.

Down by as much as 14 points with under four minutes to play, Wisconsin commit Chucky Hepburn and Bellevue (NE) West stormed back and defeated Millard North in a 64-62 win in the Nebraska School Activities Association (NSAA) Class A championship game.

Down 62-48 with 3:58 to go, the Thunderbirds finished the game on a 16-0 run in the final 3:47 of the game to capture the title. According to StatBroadcast, Hepburn finished with seven points on 1-of-13 shooting; however, he also contributed five rebounds, seven assists and four steals.

Four of Hepburn's seven dimes came in the fourth quarter between the 4:12 and 1:23 marks.

Overall, he was perfect from the free throw line in four attempts.

Hepburn's future teammate, fellow 2021 commit Matthew Mors went to social media in celebration:

Hepburn verbally committed to Wisconsin on Sept. 29, 2019. He is currently a part of a 2021 UW class that boasts Mors and Schaumburg, Ill., forward Chris Hodges.

247Sports composite rankings rates Hepburn as a four-star prospect and the No. 124 player in the country, the No. 19 point guard in the nation. Rivals reports six offers for the backcourt standout, including from UW, Nebraska, Minnesota and Creighton.

Here's a postgame interview with the Omaha World-Herald's Mike Sautter:

According to 247Sports' team rankings, Wisconsin's 2021 class ranks first in the nation in that recruiting cycle. Wisconsin also holds six signees (five scholarship and one preferred walk-on) for the class of 2020 which currently ranks No. 19 in the nation according to 247Sports and No. 15 by ESPN.