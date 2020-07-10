AllBadgers
Wisconsin Offers 2023 Forward Gus Yalden

Jake Kocorowski

Wisconsin's men's basketball program continues to dish out more offers this week, and on Friday, a 2023 recruit announced that he received an opportunity from the Badgers to play at the collegiate level.

Projected forward Gus Yalden declared via Twitter that UW had offered him after a Zoom call with head coach Greg Gard. The Wisconsin Playground Club, an AAU program, initially released the news minutes earlier.

247Sports and Rivals both report that Yalden is a 6'10 power forward from Asheville, N.C. (The Asheville School), with the latter listing six offers already. He picked one up from Florida State this week. 

Rivals also reports that Big Ten programs Nebraska, Maryland and Rutgers have offered.

It has been a busy week for Wisconsin on the recruiting trail, as it has offered two 2021 projected forwards in James Graham III and Markus Ilver. On Friday, 2022 projected center Joe Hurlburt also tweeted news of an opportunity to play at the Division I level from the Badgers.

Both 247Sports's Evan Flood and BadgerBlitz.com's Jon McNamara tweeted that Yalden is the "first known offer" by Wisconsin in the 2023 class.

Looking at UW's 2021 recruiting cycle, the program currently boasts three standout commits in guard Chucky Hepburn and forwards Chris Hodges and Matthew Mors. According to 247Sports composite rankings, UW currently is sixth in the nation for that recruiting cycle with all three rated as three-star prospects.

