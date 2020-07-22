Wisconsin Offers 2022 F Isaac Traudt

The Wisconsin men's basketball staff continues to present 2022 prospects with an opportunity to play at the Division I, Big Ten level.

Isaac Traudt announced on Tuesday evening via social media that he received an offer from UW. The rising junior's Hudl profile states he is a 6'9, 200-pound talent from Grand Island, Neb.

247Sports composite rankings and Rivals designate Traudt as a three-star recruit, though the former's standalone rankings grade him as a four-star prospect. Both also project him as a power forward, though his Hudl profile states he has played shooting guard and small forward.

Rivals reports 14 offers overall for Traudt. Since June, he has tweeted opportunities from Wisconsin, Stanford, Iowa State, Oklahoma State, Missouri, Creighton and Nebraska.

The Badgers, Cardinal, Cyclones and Cowboys have offered since the beginning of the week.

In the past couple of weeks, Wisconsin has also made new offers to a few 2022 recruits. Those include projected forward Braden Huff, center Joe Hurlburt and shooting guard Jaden Schutt.

Wisconsin's 2021 class currently boasts three standout commits in guard Chucky Hepburn and forwards Chris Hodges and Matthew Mors. According to 247Sports composite rankings, UW currently is ninth in the nation for that recruiting cycle.

