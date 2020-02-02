Johnny Davis Highlights vs. Minnehaha Academy

LA CROSSE, Wis. -- After Wisconsin's 64-63 upset win over No. 14 Michigan State, AllBadgers.com traveled to UW-La Crosse on Saturday to take in three future Wisconsin Badgers competing against each other on the hardcourt.

They did not disappoint.

Inside Mitchell Hall with a packed gym of fans watching, 2020 basketball signees Johnny and Jordan Davis and La Crosse Central took on future outside linebacker Kaden Johnson and Minnehaha Academy (Minn.). Close for much of the game, Johnson, 2020 Gonzaga commit Jalen Suggs, 2021 five-star prospect Chet Holmgren and the Redhawks eventually pulled away in a 73-64 win.

Johnny Davis did not disappoint, however, scoring a game-high 42 points on 14-of-30 shooting. He recorded a double-double as well, reeling in 10 rebounds. He made 14 of 20 free throws on the evening while dishing out four assists. A four-star recruit by Rivals, the Red Raider showed his athleticism and ability to the drive to the hoop, something that should excite the Wisconsin faithful when he arrives on campus later this year.

Check out some of the video highlights from Davis as seen above. AllBadgers.com will also publish a Jordan Davis video highlight package later on Sunday. The guard scored 11 points on 4-of-9 shooting with five rebounds and seven assists before fouling out late in the contest.

Though he will play football at Wisconsin, Johnson scored 11 points and grabbed five rebounds in the win. He spoke with us after the game, and by Monday that interview and article will be up on the site as well.

With the official National Signing Day forthcoming on Wed., Feb. 5, be sure to check into AllBadgers.com and SI All-American for the recruiting coverage you need about the 2020 class and beyond.