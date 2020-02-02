AllBadgers
Top Stories
Football
Basketball

Johnny Davis Highlights vs. Minnehaha Academy

Jake Kocorowski

LA CROSSE, Wis. -- After Wisconsin's 64-63 upset win over No. 14 Michigan State, AllBadgers.com traveled to UW-La Crosse on Saturday to take in three future Wisconsin Badgers competing against each other on the hardcourt.

They did not disappoint.

Inside Mitchell Hall with a packed gym of fans watching, 2020 basketball signees Johnny and Jordan Davis and La Crosse Central took on future outside linebacker Kaden Johnson and Minnehaha Academy (Minn.). Close for much of the game, Johnson, 2020 Gonzaga commit Jalen Suggs, 2021 five-star prospect Chet Holmgren and the Redhawks eventually pulled away in a 73-64 win. 

Johnny Davis did not disappoint, however, scoring a game-high 42 points on 14-of-30 shooting. He recorded a double-double as well, reeling in 10 rebounds. He made 14 of 20 free throws on the evening while dishing out four assists. A four-star recruit by Rivals, the Red Raider showed his athleticism and ability to the drive to the hoop, something that should excite the Wisconsin faithful when he arrives on campus later this year.

Check out some of the video highlights from Davis as seen above. AllBadgers.com will also publish a Jordan Davis video highlight package later on Sunday. The guard scored 11 points on 4-of-9 shooting with five rebounds and seven assists before fouling out late in the contest.

Though he will play football at Wisconsin, Johnson scored 11 points and grabbed five rebounds in the win. He spoke with us after the game, and by Monday that interview and article will be up on the site as well.

With the official National Signing Day forthcoming on Wed., Feb. 5, be sure to check into AllBadgers.com and SI All-American for the recruiting coverage you need about the 2020 class and beyond.

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Jordan Davis Highlights vs. Minnehaha Academy

More video of another Wisconsin signee from Saturday night.

Jake Kocorowski

No. 14 Michigan State vs. Wisconsin: How to Watch, Projected Starters

How to catch all the action inside the Kohl Center on Saturday!

Jake Kocorowski

by

jammyk

Three Observations from Wisconsin's Win vs. Michigan State

A trio of quick takeaways from the upset win.

Jake Kocorowski

Instant Reaction: Wisconsin vs. Michigan State

Quick stats, analysis right after the buzzer sounds!

Jake Kocorowski

GAME THREAD: No. 14 Michigan State vs. Wisconsin

It's game time folks!

Jake Kocorowski

Greg Gard Displeased About Brad Davison's Suspension

More from the head coach on Thursday.

Jake Kocorowski

Previewing the No. 14 Michigan State Spartans (Again)

Let's check in to what Sparty's been up to lately.

Jake Kocorowski

Wisconsin Badgers News Roundup: Kobe King, Brad Davison, J.J. Watt

Rounding up some of the other reports on the beat.

Jake Kocorowski

Greg Gard Talks Davis Brothers Visit, Wisconsin Basketball Recruiting

The future of the program was also discussed on Thursday.

Jake Kocorowski

Greg Gard, Badgers Discuss Kobe King Leaving Wisconsin

More on the UW media availability.

Jake Kocorowski