Wisconsin Basketball Signees Claim Honors

As the basketball season is now over, prep accolades have started to roll in. For a couple of incoming Badgers, that included player of the year honors.

To close out the week, the Associated Press (AP) named Johnny Davis as its Wisconsin state player of the year. The service noted in its release that the La Crosse (WI) Central standout averaged 27.2 points and 9.2 rebounds per game for the Red Raiders.

Davis also received first-team all-state acclaim by the AP as well, joining fellow Wisconsin 2020 walk-on signee Carter Gilmore as two of the five honorees.

Johnny, along with his twin brother, Jordan, signed with Wisconsin in November of 2019 (Gilmore recently signed this month as a walk-on).

“Johnny is the ultimate competitor. He’s proven that on the basketball court, on the football field and in the classroom," Wisconsin head coach Greg Gard said in a press release on Nov. 13. "Johnny’s ability to play and guard multiple positions is extremely valuable in today’s game. He brings a tremendous toughness and competitive spirit to both ends of the floor. His experiences as a high school quarterback will serve him well as he makes the transition to a collegiate basketball player. He has grown up watching Wisconsin Basketball and takes pride in wearing our colors. We’re excited to get to work with him and to help him reach his potential as a Badger in the years to come.”

Lorne Bowman

On Friday, MLive.com unveiled its boys' basketball "Metro Detroit Dream Team." It named 2020 guard Lorne Bowman as its player of the year. Here's an excerpt from the site of his achievements:

Bowman is a 6-2 guard who did it all for St. Mary's this year. While his averages of 25.2 points, 6.2 assists and 6 rebounds were impressive, he also led one of the top teams in Michigan through a tough schedule with a 21-1 record. With Bowman leading the way, St. Mary's had seven wins against top 12 Division 1 teams in the Associated Press rankings, which was more than all of the Mr. Basketball candidates combined.

ESPN rates Bowman as a four-star recruit and the No. 90 player overall in the 2020 class.

“We are ecstatic to have Lorne join our Badger family," Gard said in a press released on Nov. 13. "He’s the ultimate competitor, both on the court and in the classroom, and we can’t wait to begin working with him. It was evident early on that Lorne is exactly what we look for and he’s only continued to improve. Lorne plays at his own pace, always under control, giving his team whatever it needs in the right moments with a skillset that can turn from scoring guard to playmaker in an instant. He has a great ability to get the ball where it needs to be and can also create shots with his tremendous pull-up game. Lorne displays natural leadership, both by his extreme work ethic and also through his communication on and off the court. Lorne and his family are a pleasure to be around and represent everything that being a Badger is about.”