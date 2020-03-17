Johnny Davis Claims 2020 Wisconsin Mr. Basketball Award

An esteemed honor rolled in for a 2020 Wisconsin men's basketball signee this week.

On Tuesday morning, WisSports.net announced that Johnny Davis was named as the state's 2020 Mr. Basketball Award winner by the Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association (WBCA).

According to WisSports.net's profile of the future Badger, Davis averaged 27.2 points per game in 25 contests this season for La Crosse Central. In 21 of those outings, he scored at least 20 points for the Red Raiders (per the site's participation log).

Davis and his twin brother, Jordan, officially signed with UW in November as part of its large 2020 class. Wisconsin holds six signees (five scholarship and one preferred walk-on) for that recruiting cycle, which currently ranks No. 19 in the nation according to 247Sports and No. 15 by ESPN.

“Johnny is the ultimate competitor," Wisconsin head coach Greg Gard said of Davis in a National Signing Day statement released by the UW athletic department in November. "He’s proven that on the basketball court, on the football field and in the classroom. Johnny’s ability to play and guard multiple positions is extremely valuable in today’s game. He brings a tremendous toughness and competitive spirit to both ends of the floor. His experiences as a high school quarterback will serve him well as he makes the transition to a collegiate basketball player. He has grown up watching Wisconsin Basketball and takes pride in wearing our colors. We’re excited to get to work with him and to help him reach his potential as a Badger in the years to come.”

Be sure to check out AllBadgers' highlights of Davis from early February when La Crosse Central faced Wisconsin football signee Kaden Johnson and Minneapolis (MN) Minnehaha Academy.