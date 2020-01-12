AllBadgers
Top Stories
Football
Basketball

Wisconsin Basketball Recruiting: Johnny Davis, Carter Gilmore Shining

Mary Langenfeld-USA TODAY Sports

Jake Kocorowski

Each week, AllBadgers.com will work to bring together some of the highlights of Wisconsin recruits (whether football, basketball or other sports). 

On Sunday, we focus on two 2020 basketball players -- one scholarship signee and another walk-on who have put up some impressive numbers lately.

Rivals rates forward Jonathan Davis as a four-star recruit and the No. 118 player in the country for the 2020 class, and as seen from the WXOW report from Karley Marotta on Jan. 10, he exploded for 44 points and 10 rebounds in a La Crosse Central win over Logan. Video highlights can be seen in the WXOW link.

According to WisSports.net, Davis is averaging 29.3 points per game in seven contests so far during the 2019-20 season. Jonathan and his twin brother, Jordan, signed their national letters of intent to play for Wisconsin in November. Through six games, Jordan is recording 13.5 points per contest.

In early August, Hartland, Wis. (Arrowhead), forward Carter Gilmore announced his commitment to Wisconsin as a preferred walk-on. According to WisSports.net, the prep big man is averaging 25.7 points per game in 11 contests so far during his senior season. 

WisSports.net's Mark Miller and 247Sports' Evan Flood both recently tweeted that Gilmore recorded a double-double on Jan. 10 against Oconomowoc that included 35 points. He also reportedly blocked six shots.

If you have not had a chance to listen, BadgerBlitz.com's Jon McNamara and I broke down the 2020 recruiting class with help of Wisconsin assistant coach Joe Krabbenhoft back in November.

2021 Commits Chucky Hepburn and Matthew Mors

Check out some videos of two of the three current verbal commits for UW's 2021 recruiting cycle -- guard Chucky Hepburn and forward Matthew Mors.

According to Hail Varsity's Jacob Padilla, guard Chucky Hepburn put up 23 points in a win over Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln on Saturday. 

Here is also a video of Hepburn displaying athleticism before a game as well.

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

2019 Wisconsin Rewind: Offensive Line

A look back at what this line accomplished last season.

Jake Kocorowski

by

Boston Badger

Three Observations from Wisconsin's Win at No. 20 Penn State

A trio of takeaways from a big-time road win.

Jake Kocorowski

Report: Rams' McVay "had great interest" in Wisconsin's Jim Leonhard

An NFC West team appears to had taken notice of the Wisconsin coordinator.

Jake Kocorowski

GAME THREAD: Wisconsin vs. No. 20 Penn State

Follow along and comment about another Big Ten bash for Bucky!

Jake Kocorowski

2019 Wisconsin Rewind: Defensive Line

Time to look at the defense and an unsung group

Jake Kocorowski

GAME THREAD: Illinois vs. Wisconsin

Breakdown all the action here at AllBadgers.com!

Jake Kocorowski

by

NotKobeKing

Wisconsin vs. Penn State: How to Watch, Projected Starters

How to take in all the action for a key Big Ten road contest.

Jake Kocorowski

Wisconsin's 2020 Season-Opener vs. Indiana a Friday Night Matchup

Another Friday night matchup for the Badgers.

Jake Kocorowski

by

Boston Badger

Previewing the Penn State Nittany Lions

Stats and scouting reports from Badgers assistant Alando Tucker

Jake Kocorowski

Badgers Flipping the Page After Home Loss to Illinois

A short-term memory is key with the Nittany Lions up next.

Jake Kocorowski