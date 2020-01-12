Wisconsin Basketball Recruiting: Johnny Davis, Carter Gilmore Shining

Each week, AllBadgers.com will work to bring together some of the highlights of Wisconsin recruits (whether football, basketball or other sports).

On Sunday, we focus on two 2020 basketball players -- one scholarship signee and another walk-on who have put up some impressive numbers lately.

Rivals rates forward Jonathan Davis as a four-star recruit and the No. 118 player in the country for the 2020 class, and as seen from the WXOW report from Karley Marotta on Jan. 10, he exploded for 44 points and 10 rebounds in a La Crosse Central win over Logan. Video highlights can be seen in the WXOW link.

According to WisSports.net, Davis is averaging 29.3 points per game in seven contests so far during the 2019-20 season. Jonathan and his twin brother, Jordan, signed their national letters of intent to play for Wisconsin in November. Through six games, Jordan is recording 13.5 points per contest.

In early August, Hartland, Wis. (Arrowhead), forward Carter Gilmore announced his commitment to Wisconsin as a preferred walk-on. According to WisSports.net, the prep big man is averaging 25.7 points per game in 11 contests so far during his senior season.

WisSports.net's Mark Miller and 247Sports' Evan Flood both recently tweeted that Gilmore recorded a double-double on Jan. 10 against Oconomowoc that included 35 points. He also reportedly blocked six shots.

If you have not had a chance to listen, BadgerBlitz.com's Jon McNamara and I broke down the 2020 recruiting class with help of Wisconsin assistant coach Joe Krabbenhoft back in November.

2021 Commits Chucky Hepburn and Matthew Mors

Check out some videos of two of the three current verbal commits for UW's 2021 recruiting cycle -- guard Chucky Hepburn and forward Matthew Mors.

According to Hail Varsity's Jacob Padilla, guard Chucky Hepburn put up 23 points in a win over Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln on Saturday.

Here is also a video of Hepburn displaying athleticism before a game as well.