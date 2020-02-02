Jordan Davis Highlights vs. Minnehaha Academy

LA CROSSE, Wis. -- After Wisconsin's 64-63 upset win over No. 14 Michigan State, AllBadgers.com traveled to UW-La Crosse on Saturday to take in three future Wisconsin Badgers competing against each other on the hardcourt.

They did not disappoint.

Inside Mitchell Hall with a packed gym of fans watching, 2020 basketball signees Jordan and Johnny Davis and La Crosse Central took on future outside linebacker Kaden Johnson and Minnehaha Academy (Minn.). Close for much of the game, Johnson, 2020 Gonzaga commit Jalen Suggs, 2021 five-star prospect Chet Holmgren and the Redhawks eventually pulled away in a 73-64 win.

A three-star recruit by 247Sports, Rivals and ESPN, Jordan Davis scored 11 points on 4-of-9 shooting with five rebounds and seven assists before fouling out late in the contest.

Check out the video highlights of his game from last night, which includes some of his scoring potential along with the ability to dish the ball.

AllBadgers.com previously published video of his twin brother's performance from this weekend, as Johnny scored a game-high 42 points on 14-of-30 shooting with 10 rebounds and four assists.

Though he will play football at Wisconsin, Johnson scored 11 points and grabbed five rebounds in the win. He spoke with us after the game, and by Monday that interview and article will be up on the site as well.

With the official National Signing Day forthcoming on Wed., Feb. 5, be sure to check into AllBadgers.com and SI All-American for the recruiting coverage you need about the 2020 class and beyond.