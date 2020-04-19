AllBadgers
Report: Wisconsin 2021 Target Julian Roper Sets Commitment Date

Jake Kocorowski

Wisconsin's class of 2021 already is ranked No. 2 in the nation early on, according to 247Sports' composite rankings. Can it add another piece to the puzzle in just over two weeks?

On Sunday, Endless Motor Sports reported via Twitter that four-star 2021 guard Julian Roper has set a date to commit to a program. That would be on Monday, May 4.

Shortly after the tweet, Roper quote-tweeted the post with the acronym "AGTG" ("All Glory to God"). AllBadgers.com has followed up directly with him to confirm the news, and we will update if/when he responds.

Both 247Sports and Rivals designate Roper as a three-star guard, and the two recruiting services also report an official visit to Wisconsin on Nov. 8, 2019. 247Sports' composite rankings currently hold him as the No. 137 player and No. 28 shooting guard in the nation for the 2021 class.

Rivals lists 13 offers for the Michigan product, who played with 2020 Wisconsin signee Lorne Bowman for Orchard Lake St. Mary's. Those reported opportunities for Roper include Alabama, Illinois, Iowa, Missouri, Northwestern, Ohio State and Wisconsin.

One of UW's three verbal commitments for the 2021 class, point guard Chucky Hepburn, let Roper know his thoughts on Twitter on Sunday afternoon:

