Greg Gard Talks Davis' Brothers Visit, Wisconsin Basketball Recruiting

MADISON -- Before opening the floor to a flood of questions during his Thursday press conference inside the Kohl Center media room, Wisconsin head coach Greg Gard began his session with opening statements about a few current topics. That included Kobe King's announced departure from the program, his adamant disagreement about Brad Davison's one-game suspension for a flagrant 1 foul committed in the closing minute of the Monday loss at Iowa, and how the team has a "locker room full of guys that are united, that are excited about the opportunity" to emerge in new roles and responsibilities.

However, Gard also discussed at several points -- including his opening remarks -- about what lies ahead for the Wisconsin men's basketball program.

"The same thing with as we go forward. The future is, I know the nine guys that are coming in over the next two years are excited, can't wait to get here," Gard said. "I constantly have to pump the brakes with them. When we talk to them each week, and say, ‘Hey, enjoy your high school time right now. Make sure you chase your state championships in the various states you're in.’

"But they understand what this program is all about, what it's accomplished in the past, the traditions and the values and the expectations, and they're excited to be here. But like I said, I tried to say, ‘Your time here will come, but right now you need to enjoy and make the most out of the places and the relationships and high schools that you're at.’”

Five scholarship players signed in November for the 2020 class, while another in-state product, Hartland Arrowhead forward Carter Gilmore, tweeted in August he would walk-on at Wisconsin. Then, the 2021 cycle holds verbal commitments from guard Chucky Hepburn and forwards Matthew Mors and Chris Hodges.

That class of 2020 boasts a No. 15 ranking in the country according to ESPN and currently sits at No. 19 nationally by 247Sports and No. 22 by Rivals. Guards Lorne Bowman and twin brothers Johnny and Jordan Davis, along with forward Ben Carlson and center Steven Crowl, compromise that handful of scholarship players coming to Madison later this year. Bowman, Johnny Davis and Ben Carlson all have been rated a four-star recruit by at least one of the three major recruiting services (Carlson by all three, for that matter).

A reporter asked about the response of some of the incoming recruits regarding King's announced departure from UW. According to Gard, they are excited.

"Like I said, I have to refocus them on their high school season because they keep talking about -- whether it's the seniors, the six seniors that are coming in -- when they can get here in June or the next class, how fast they can get here," Gard said. "It's like, ‘Hey, slow down guys, go chase your own Gold Ball.’

"We got several here in the state that are trying to get here to play in the state tournament and hoist a Gold Ball. I try to refocus them on that and their opportunities and time here will come when it's their time.”

The Davis brothers currently suit up for La Crosse Central and have a history with King as they played together on way to a WIAA Division II state championship in 2017. The Wisconsin State Journal's Jim Polzin and 247Sports' Evan Flood each reported in recent days that Gard and assistant coaches Joe Krabbenhoft, Alando Tucker and Dean Oliver visited the Davis brothers on Tuesday.

Both Polzin and Flood stated that according to the Davis' father, King's decision will not affect or influence his sons and their decision to play for Wisconsin.

Gard did not go into specifics about the trip to see the Davis family, but reiterated their excitement to play at Wisconsin.

“All those recruiting conversations are always private, but at the same time, I haven't been out to see them either," Gard said. "So it was also an opportunity, and also them to understand and ask any questions. Like I said, they're fired up. They're playing really well right now, and they're excited about the opportunities that’ll be here when their time comes. I had to redirect and say, ‘Hey, lock in on Holmen (on Jan. 31). That’s what you got next.'"