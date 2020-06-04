Wisconsin Offers 2021 SG Louis Lesmond

On Wednesday evening, news broke that Wisconsin offered 2021 projected guard Louis Lesmond. The Chicago Wolves, an AAU program, first announced the opportunity, with the prep standout later tweeting it.

247Sports rates Lesmond -- an Evanston, Ill. (Notre Dame College Prep), product -- as a four-star recruit, the No. 73 player overall and No. 15 shooting guard in the 2021 class.

Rivals reports 10 offers overall for Lesmond. In recent months, he has tweeted opportunities from UW, Marquette and Harvard, while Xavier, Oklahoma, Dayton, Illinois and Nebraska presented chances to play at the Division I college basketball level last year.

UW's class of 2021 still ranks No. 2 in the nation according to 247Sports' composite rankings on June 3. Those commits include Bellevue, Neb. (West), guard Chucky Hepburn, Schaumburg, Ill., forward Chris Hodges and Yankton, S.D., forward Matthew Mors.

Those three future Badgers are all currently ranked as four-star recruits according to 247Sports composite rankings. Hodges currently plays for the Wolves on the AAU circuit as well.

