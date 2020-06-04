AllBadgers
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Recruiting

Wisconsin Offers 2021 SG Louis Lesmond

Jake Kocorowski

On Wednesday evening, news broke that Wisconsin offered 2021 projected guard Louis Lesmond. The Chicago Wolves, an AAU program, first announced the opportunity, with the prep standout later tweeting it.

247Sports rates Lesmond -- an Evanston, Ill. (Notre Dame College Prep), product -- as a four-star recruit, the No. 73 player overall and No. 15 shooting guard in the 2021 class. 

Rivals reports 10 offers overall for Lesmond. In recent months, he has tweeted opportunities from UW, Marquette and Harvard, while Xavier, Oklahoma, Dayton, Illinois and Nebraska presented chances to play at the Division I college basketball level last year.

UW's class of 2021 still ranks No. 2 in the nation according to 247Sports' composite rankings on June 3. Those commits include Bellevue, Neb. (West), guard Chucky Hepburn, Schaumburg, Ill., forward Chris Hodges and Yankton, S.D., forward Matthew Mors.

Those three future Badgers are all currently ranked as four-star recruits according to 247Sports composite rankings. Hodges currently plays for the Wolves on the AAU circuit as well.

2020 Signee Breakdowns from AllBadgers.com

More Recruiting Coverage from AllBadgers.com

AllBadgers.com is on social media! Follow along on Facebook and on Twitter!

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

2021 OLB Darryl Peterson '100% Wisconsin' After Commitment

“I've been there three times, so from the first time, second time, and the third time, it all felt the same. It felt like family and it felt like home."

Jake Kocorowski

Wisconsin Football Players 'Allowed to Return' to Campus Next Week

AllBadgers.com has asked UW for confirmation, but reports tell a welcomed return.

Jake Kocorowski

by

CTBadger

2021 DL Mike Jarvis Commits to Wisconsin

Make that a baker's dozen for the Badgers for their 2021 class with the New Jersey lineman.

Jake Kocorowski

Wisconsin Seeded Highly in Latest ESPN Bracketology Release

Next season's projections from ESPN's Joe Lunardi have the Badgers high up.

Jake Kocorowski

Former Wisconsin OLB Christian Bell to Not Play for Illinois Next Season

Quick news on the former Badger, who was slated to play for the Fighting Illini before an announcement on Monday.

Jake Kocorowski

Wisconsin Coaches Paul Chryst, Greg Gard Release Statements After Death of George Floyd

UW announced both on social media accounts on late Monday afternoon

Jake Kocorowski

2021 OLB Darryl Peterson Commits to Wisconsin

A big-time commit from a familiar high school in Ohio joins the Badgers' class.

Jake Kocorowski

Reactions to Darryl Peterson's Commitment to Wisconsin

Some current Wisconsin commits and undecided targets are excited for the three-star edge rusher.

Jake Kocorowski

An 'Unbelievable Experience': Alvis Whitted on 1996 U.S. Olympic Trials, European Competition

The Wisconsin wide receivers coach discusses a college track career that included competing against a world-record holder and famous international stars.

Jake Kocorowski

Walk-On Specialist Blake Wilcox No Longer with Wisconsin Football Program

The 2019 signee did not play last season as a first-year player.

Jake Kocorowski