AllBadgers
Top Stories
Football
Basketball

Wisconsin vs. Rider: How to watch, projected starters

Jake Kocorowski

Fresh off of its first road win of the year in a tough SEC environment, the Wisconsin Badgers return to the Kohl Center to close out 2019 with its final non-conference tilt of the regular season in hosting the Rider Broncs on Tuesday.

Wisconsin (7-5, 1-1 Big Ten) took care of business in Knoxville in a 68-48 win over Tennessee on Dec. 28. Redshirt junior D'Mitrik Trice scored a game-high 21 points while guard Brevin Pritzl chipped in a season-high 17 points in the victory.

Rider (7-3, 1-0 MAAC) comes off a 10-day break and its third defeat of the 2019-20 season, a 78-66 loss at Temple. Four Broncs average double figures through its first 10 games.

How to Watch

  • Date: Tuesday, Dec. 31
  • Time: 6 p.m. CT
  • Where: Kohl Center in Madison, Wis.
  • Television: BTN with Jeff Levering on play-by-play duties with Brian Butch as the analyst
  • Radio: Badger Radio Network with Lane Grindle doing the play-by-play and Andy North providing analyst work
  • Streaming (listen): iHeartRadio app; SiriusXM 372
  • Streaming (video): FOXSports.com and the FOX Sports app

Projected Starters

Wisconsin

Position
Players
PPG
RPG
APG

G

D'Mitrik Trice (RS-Jr.)

10.8

4.5

3.1

F

Aleem Ford (RS-Jr.)

9.6

4.4

1.3

G

Kobe King (RS-So.)

10.8

3.5

1.2

G

Brad Davison (Jr.)

9.2

3.9

1.9

F

Nate Reuvers (Jr.)

14.7

5.3

0.7

*Based on Wisconsin's game notes

Rider

Position
Player
PPG
RPG
APG

G

Christian Ings (Fr.)

6.3

2.4

1.6

F

Frederick Scott (RS-Jr.)

14.9

6.7

1.2

G/F

Dimencio Vaughn (RS-Jr.)

12.8

6.6

1.0

C

Tyere Marshall (Sr.)

15.7

10.7

1.5

G

Stevie Jordan (Sr.)

14.3

14.3

4.9

*Based on Rider's game notes

Quick stats on Rider

Stat
Rider
Rider's Opponents

Points per game

77.6

72.7

Field goal percentage

43.8

41.8

Three-point percentage

32.4

33.0

Free throw percentage

67.3

63.7

Rebounds per game

43.7

34.4

Turnovers per game

15.2

13.3

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

VIDEOS: Wisconsin Media Day Roundup

Jake Kocorowski

Check out these clips from Wisconsin players from Monday's media day.

VIDEO: Wisconsin Rose Bowl Pep Rally

Jake Kocorowski

Check out some of the highlights from the bash for the Badgers.

Out for Rose Bowl, A.J. Taylor Discusses Injury, Future Plans

Jake Kocorowski

The senior wide out chats about the injury that cost him his final two games of the season.

Rose Bowl Recall: Jake Pedersen

Jake Kocorowski

The former Badgers tight end was part of three Rose Bowl squads earlier this decade.

Notebook: Jim Leonhard Talks Success; More Badgers Videos

Jake Kocorowski

More from Sunday media availability.

Four Matchups to Watch in 2020 Rose Bowl

Jake Kocorowski

Who and what to watch for on both sides of the ball when the Badgers and Ducks tussle in Pasadena.

VIDEO: Wisconsin Practice Highlights

Jake Kocorowski

Some clips of the early portion of the Badgers' Sunday practice

Oregon Players Discuss Wisconsin's Defense

Jake Kocorowski

What some Ducks think about the Badgers' unit.

Rose Bowl Recall: Mark Tauscher

Jake Kocorowski

The former Badgers and Green Bay Packers offensive tackle breaks down two key moments from his time in Pasadena.

Three Observations from Wisconsin's Road Win at Tennessee

Jake Kocorowski

The Badgers finally get what has been that elusive road win.