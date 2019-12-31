Wisconsin vs. Rider: How to watch, projected starters
Fresh off of its first road win of the year in a tough SEC environment, the Wisconsin Badgers return to the Kohl Center to close out 2019 with its final non-conference tilt of the regular season in hosting the Rider Broncs on Tuesday.
Wisconsin (7-5, 1-1 Big Ten) took care of business in Knoxville in a 68-48 win over Tennessee on Dec. 28. Redshirt junior D'Mitrik Trice scored a game-high 21 points while guard Brevin Pritzl chipped in a season-high 17 points in the victory.
Rider (7-3, 1-0 MAAC) comes off a 10-day break and its third defeat of the 2019-20 season, a 78-66 loss at Temple. Four Broncs average double figures through its first 10 games.
How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, Dec. 31
- Time: 6 p.m. CT
- Where: Kohl Center in Madison, Wis.
- Television: BTN with Jeff Levering on play-by-play duties with Brian Butch as the analyst
- Radio: Badger Radio Network with Lane Grindle doing the play-by-play and Andy North providing analyst work
- Streaming (listen): iHeartRadio app; SiriusXM 372
- Streaming (video): FOXSports.com and the FOX Sports app
Projected Starters
Wisconsin
Position
Players
PPG
RPG
APG
G
D'Mitrik Trice (RS-Jr.)
10.8
4.5
3.1
F
Aleem Ford (RS-Jr.)
9.6
4.4
1.3
G
Kobe King (RS-So.)
10.8
3.5
1.2
G
Brad Davison (Jr.)
9.2
3.9
1.9
F
Nate Reuvers (Jr.)
14.7
5.3
0.7
*Based on Wisconsin's game notes
Rider
Position
Player
PPG
RPG
APG
G
Christian Ings (Fr.)
6.3
2.4
1.6
F
Frederick Scott (RS-Jr.)
14.9
6.7
1.2
G/F
Dimencio Vaughn (RS-Jr.)
12.8
6.6
1.0
C
Tyere Marshall (Sr.)
15.7
10.7
1.5
G
Stevie Jordan (Sr.)
14.3
14.3
4.9
Quick stats on Rider
Stat
Rider
Rider's Opponents
Points per game
77.6
72.7
Field goal percentage
43.8
41.8
Three-point percentage
32.4
33.0
Free throw percentage
67.3
63.7
Rebounds per game
43.7
34.4
Turnovers per game
15.2
13.3