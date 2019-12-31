Wisconsin vs. Rider: How to watch, projected starters

Fresh off of its first road win of the year in a tough SEC environment, the Wisconsin Badgers return to the Kohl Center to close out 2019 with its final non-conference tilt of the regular season in hosting the Rider Broncs on Tuesday.

Wisconsin (7-5, 1-1 Big Ten) took care of business in Knoxville in a 68-48 win over Tennessee on Dec. 28. Redshirt junior D'Mitrik Trice scored a game-high 21 points while guard Brevin Pritzl chipped in a season-high 17 points in the victory.

Rider (7-3, 1-0 MAAC) comes off a 10-day break and its third defeat of the 2019-20 season, a 78-66 loss at Temple. Four Broncs average double figures through its first 10 games.

How to Watch

Date: Tuesday, Dec. 31

Time: 6 p.m. CT

Where: Kohl Center in Madison, Wis.

Television: BTN with Jeff Levering on play-by-play duties with Brian Butch as the analyst

Radio: Badger Radio Network with Lane Grindle doing the play-by-play and Andy North providing analyst work

Streaming (listen): iHeartRadio app; SiriusXM 372

Streaming (video): FOXSports.com and the FOX Sports app

Projected Starters

Wisconsin

Position Players PPG RPG APG G D'Mitrik Trice (RS-Jr.) 10.8 4.5 3.1 F Aleem Ford (RS-Jr.) 9.6 4.4 1.3 G Kobe King (RS-So.) 10.8 3.5 1.2 G Brad Davison (Jr.) 9.2 3.9 1.9 F Nate Reuvers (Jr.) 14.7 5.3 0.7

*Based on Wisconsin's game notes

Rider

Position Player PPG RPG APG G Christian Ings (Fr.) 6.3 2.4 1.6 F Frederick Scott (RS-Jr.) 14.9 6.7 1.2 G/F Dimencio Vaughn (RS-Jr.) 12.8 6.6 1.0 C Tyere Marshall (Sr.) 15.7 10.7 1.5 G Stevie Jordan (Sr.) 14.3 14.3 4.9

*Based on Rider's game notes

Quick stats on Rider