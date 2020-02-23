Instant Reaction: Rutgers vs. Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. -- Heading into the final two weeks of the regular season, Wisconsin withstood a late Rutgers push during a 79-71 win against Rutgers on Sunday inside the Kohl Center.

Despite being up by as much as 16 twice in the second half, Wisconsin (17-19 overall, 10-6 Big Ten) saw its lead whittle to as low as five points with 2:19 remaining. However, UW eventually extended its advantage over Rutgers (18-10, 9-8) thanks in part to some late free throw shooting.

AllBadgers.com presents our "Instant Reaction" post after each Wisconsin game, highlighting key stats, our player of the game and leaders for both programs.

Key Stats of the Game

Wisconsin's record when wearing the 2000 Final Four throwback jerseys: 3-0

Shooting

Rutgers shooting percentage vs. Wisconsin: 50% (30 of 60)

Wisconsin shooting percentage vs. Rutgers on Sunday: 48% (24 of 50, 43.5% in second half)

No. of three-pointers made by Rutgers in first half: 0 (on six tries)

No. of free throws attempted by Rutgers in first half: 0

Rutgers free throws overall: 7-of-10

Wisconsin free throw shooting on Sunday: 20-of-26

Three-point shooting percentage by Wisconsin: 50%

No. of made three-pointers by Wisconsin vs. Rutgers on Sunday: 11 (in 22 attempts)

Rutgers points in the paint on Dec. 11: 42

Rutgers points in the paint on Sunday: 42 (only 16 for Wisconsin)

Fast break points by Rutgers on Sunday: 18

Rebounds

Rebound advantage by Rutgers in first matchup vs. Wisconsin on Dec. 11: 40-26

Offensive rebound advantage by Rutgers in first matchup vs. Wisconsin on Dec. 11: 14-3

Rebounding stats on Sunday: Rutgers 32, Wisconsin 30

Offensive rebounding stats on Sunday: Rutgers 7, Wisconsin 5

Other stats

No. of turnovers by Rutgers in first half: 8

Player of the Game

Let's go with Micah Potter here. Coming off the bench in relief of fellow big man Nate Reuvers, the redshirt junior forward scored a team-high 18 points on 6-of-8 shooting, making four of five three-point attempts. He also reeled in nine rebounds and made both of his free throw attempts in the victory.

Leaders for Wisconsin

Junior forward Nate Reuvers: 17 points on 4-of-13 shooting, 8-of-10 from free-throw line; nine rebounds

Redshirt senior guard Brevin Pritzl: 17 points on 7-of-10 shooting, 2-of-3 from three-point range; four rebounds

Redshirt junior forward Micah Potter: 18 points on 6-of-8 shooting, 4-of-5 from three-point range; nine rebounds

Redshirt junior guard D'Mitrik Trice: Eight points on 2-of-4 shooting, 3-of-4 shooting from free throw line, nine assists

Leaders for Rutgers