Wisconsin vs. Tennessee: How to Watch, Projected Starters, Game Preview

The Wisconsin Badgers get back from a brief holiday break and travel to Knoxville to take on the Tennessee Volunteers in a late December showdown.

Wisconsin (6-5 overall, 1-1 Big Ten) will look to break the cycle of road woes this season, as all five defeats have come away from the Kohl Center.

Tennessee (8-3) comes off a win against Jacksonville State on Dec. 21, but will now be without one of its key senior leaders for the rest of the season.

Check out more from AllBadgers regarding how to watch the nationally televised contest, projected starters and a quick scouting report on the Vols that includes thoughts from UW assistant Dean Oliver.

How to Watch

Date: Saturday, Dec. 28

Time: 12:30 p.m. CT

Where: Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tenn.

Television: CBS with Carter Blackburn on play-by-play duties with Clark Kellogg as the analyst

Radio: Badger Radio Network with Matt Lepay doing the play-by-play and Mike Lucas providing analyst work

Streaming (listen): iHeartRadio app; SiriusXM 380

Projected Starters

Wisconsin

Position Player PPG RPG APG G D'Mitrik Trice 9.8 4.6 3.1 G Brad Davison 9,3 4.1 1.8 G Kobe King 11.5 3.8 1.3 F Nate Reuvers 15.2 5.2 0.6 F Aleem Ford 10.0 4.5 1.2

*Based on Badgers' game notes

Tennessee

Position Player PPG RPG APG G Josiah-Jordan James (Fr.) 7.4 6.3 2.5 G Jordan Bowden (Sr.) 13.5 4.1 2.4 G Jalen Johnson (RS-Jr.) OR Davonte Gaines (Fr.) 2.0/3.9 1.5/1.9 0.4/0.9 F Yves Pons (Jr.) 11.7 5.5 0.7 F John Fulkerson (RS-Jr.) 11.8 5.3 1.5

*Based on Vols' game notes

Quick scouting report on Tennessee

According to KenPom, the Vols hold steady at No. 27 in this ranking system that includes being rated 19th in adjusted defensive efficiency and 56th in adjusted offensive efficiency. Its defensive effective field goal percentage (42.7) grades out as 13th in the country.

Four players have averaged double figures in scoring. However, the Vols will be without redshirt senior Lamonté Turner. The guard revealed after the team's win over Jacksonville State on Dec. 21 that he will miss the remainder of his 2019-20 campaign due to what the program mentions in its game notes as a "nerve/vessel disorder" known as thoracic outlet syndrome.

Turner averaged 12.3 points, 3.5 rebounds and 7.1 assists per contest in 11 outings before the announcement last weekend.

Tennessee averages almost 69 points per contest while allowing just over 57 in 11 outings. While not their three-point attempts (29.4 percent), the team shoots 43.5% from the field while allowing opponents to make only 38.1% of their field goal opportunities.

From assistant coach Dean Oliver

On Tennessee's experienced backcourt and if it's the first thing that stands out about them:

"Well I think that and their crowd. I'm watching their game, and I tell you what, their crowd's into it. It's going to be a tough challenge to beat them on their floor. You look at, what, 31 out of 32 games they've won in the past 32 games so it's a big challenge for us to win on the road period. [Ed. note: With UT's win over Jacksonville State last weekend, program has now won 32 of 33 at home] Then to go into one of the toughest places to play in all of college basketball, it's going to be even tougher."

On Tennessee and what they bring on the defensive end:

"Well I tell you what, they have a ton of athletes. A lot of length. Shoot, look at their guards. I don't think they have a guard under 6'7. Most of them are long and athletic, able to affect and block shots, able to recover when they get beat. They play pretty smart defensively. They stick to their schemes pretty well. They're pretty solid so it's a challenge. It's a challenge to score on them."