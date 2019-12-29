Wisconsin came out hot in the first half and did not look back in its 68-48 win in Knoxville over the Tennessee Volunteers on Saturday afternoon.

UW (7-5 overall, 1-1 Big Ten) started with a 7-0 run in the opening minutes of its penultimate non-conference regular season finale and never looked back. Only two Badgers scored in double figures, but D'Mitrik Trice and Brevin Pritzl combined for 38 of Wisconsin's 68 points against Tennessee (8-4).

AllBadgers.com breaks down three observations from Wisconsin's first road win of the 2019.

Wisconsin's hot shooting, Tennessee's cold touch in first half proves insurmountable for Vols

Wisconsin entered the locker room at halftime with an extensive 38-24 advantage over Tennessee, thanks in part to getting its baskets to fall. In those first 20 minutes of play, Greg Gard's team made 13 of 26 field goal attempts (50%) while draining seven of 13 shots from three-point range (53.8%). True freshman Tyler Wahl capped off the spree with a last-second layup as time expired to push that lead to 14.

Though Wisconsin cooled off in the second half (38.7% shooting and only making four of 13 three-point tries), it held Tennessee in check during both halves. Tennessee connected on just 34.8% of its attempts from the field overall in the loss -- 37.5% during that opening frame. Not a good shooting team from deep entering Saturday's contest at 29.4% through 11 games, the Vols only made six of 18 from downtown overall.

Hello, Brevin Pritzl

Before Saturday's non-conference contest, the redshirt senior guard had not posted double digits in scoring since a 10-point effort against Green Bay on Nov. 21.

Over a month later, Pritzl drilled six of 10 overall, including four of eight from three-point range, to finish with a season-high 17 points in the win. His performance on Saturday against Tennessee also netted him new season-highs in single-game field goals, field goal attempts, three-point field goals and three-point attempts.

The De Pere, Wis., native played 27 minutes, 50 seconds -- the most he had since that home win over the Phoenix before Thanksgiving (though as a note, he played about 26 minutes versus Richmond and Rutgers). He also contributed three rebounds and three steals in the road victory.

D'Mitrik Trice again asserts himself, especially in the second half

The redshirt junior scored a career-high 31 points last Saturday against Milwaukee in a lopsided win. This weekend, he started off cool in the first half but caught fire after intermission. Despite recording seven points, he made just one of seven from the field in those first 20 minutes.

After halftime was a different story, however, as Trice connected on five of seven opportunities, including nailing a trio of three-pointers, for 14 of his game-high 21 points.

The guard also dished out three assists and pulled down three rebounds in Knoxville, but what perhaps is most interesting from the stat sheet is that he drew a team-high six fouls. That led to the guard going to the charity stripe six times, making five.

Quick game notes, according to UW: