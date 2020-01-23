AllBadgers
Wisconsin Reveals Throwback Uniforms in Honoring 2000 Final Four Team on Feb. 9

Jake Kocorowski

Wisconsin unveiled a throwback uniform on Thursday afternoon that its men's basketball program will wear on Feb. 9 to commemorate the 2000 Final Four team.

UW also notes on its website that it will "celebrate the 20 year reunion of the 2000 Final Four team at halftime" for the conference clash against Ohio State on that date (Noon CT, CBS).

The Dick Bennett-led Badgers finished the 1999-2000 season with a 22-14 record (.611 wining percentage), an 8-8 record within Big Ten play. It claimed an eight-seed and played in the West region, defeating No. 9 Fresno State before upsetting No. 1 Arizona in a 66-59 victory to reach the Sweet 16. Wins against No. 4 LSU and Gene Keady's No. 6 Purdue team clinched a Final Four berth.

Wisconsin eventually fell to Michigan State in the national semifinals in a 53-41 loss in Indianapolis.

