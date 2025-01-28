Wisconsin, Big Ten getting plenty of respect in latest NET rankings
The Wisconsin men moved up four spots to No. 18 in the latest NET rankings, which are a key tool in determining seeding and at-large qualifiers for the NCAA Tournament.
Since a three-game slide in early December, the Badgers have gone 8-1 with the lone loss coming by two points at UCLA. For what it’s worth, the Bruins are ranked 33rd in the rankings.
Wisconsin owns a 4-4 record in games vs. Quad 1 teams while going 5-0 vs. Quad 2 opponents. They are also a combined 7-0 vs. Quad 3 and 4 teams this year, for a record of 16-4.
That includes a 3-0 mark in neutral site games and a 2-3 record on the road. Wisconsin plays at Maryland on Wednesday and travels to Northwest on Saturday as part of a stretch that will see them play six of eight away from home.
SEC dominates NET but Big Ten not far behind
The SEC has five in the Top 12 and six in the Top 14 of the NET rankings, with Auburn sitting at No. 1. Tennessee is fourth, Florida is fifth, Alabama is seventh, Texas A&M is 12th and Kentucky is 14th.
While that gives them the highest-ranked teams in terms of overall conference, the Big Ten is not far behind.
Along with Wisconsin at No. 18, Purdue is ninth and Illinois 10th to lead the league. Michigan State checks in at No. 17, which starts a run of four consecutive Big Ten teams including the Badgers, Maryland and Michigan.
Oregon is 27th overall and Ohio State is 29th.