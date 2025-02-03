All Badgers

Wisconsin drops following setback in latest men’s college basketball rankings

The Badgers are now 19th, 21st in the nation

Dana Becker

The Wisconsin men dropped in the latest college basketball rankings.
/ David Banks-Imagn Images
After making gains in the college basketball rankings in January, the Wisconsin men fell in the initial poll for February released on Monday.

The Badgers dropped two spots to 19th in the Coaches Poll Top 25, falling four positions to No. 21 in the AP Poll.

Auburn and Duke are first and second in both, as Iowa State fell five slots to eighth after a pair of setbacks. Alabama, Tennessee and Houston round out the Top 5.

Purdue moved up, as the Boilermakers are now the highest-ranked Big Ten Conference team at No. 7 in the country. Michigan State is just behind at ninth with Maryland, Illinois and Michigan all ranked from the league.

Here are the latest men’s college basketball rankings:

AP POLL MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL TOP 25

(February 3)

1. Auburn (62)

2. Duke

3. Alabama

4. Tennessee

5. Houston

6. Florida

7. Purdue

8. Iowa State

9. Michigan State

10. Texas A&M

11. Marquette

12. St. John’s

13. Texas Tech

14. Kentucky

15. Missouri

16. Kansas

17. Memphis

18. Maryland

19. Connecticut

20. Arizona

21. Wisconsin

22. Mississippi State

23. Illinois

24. Michigan

25. Mississippi

Others receiving votes: Clemson 182, Saint Mary's 136, Louisville 86, Creighton 50, Oregon 39, UCLA 26, New Mexico 23, Drake 18, Gonzaga 11, Utah State 8, Vanderbilt 4, George Mason 3, Baylor 3, Texas 1, Oklahoma 1.

Dropped from rankings: Oregon 16, Louisville 21, Vanderbilt 24.

COACHES POLL MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL TOP 25

(February 3)

1. Auburn (29)

2. Duke (2)

3. Alabama

4. Tennessee

5. Houston

6. Florida

7. Purdue

8. Iowa State

9. Michigan State

10. St. John’s

11. Marquette

12. Texas Tech

13. Texas A&M

14. Kentucky

15. Memphis

16. Missouri

17. Kansas

18. Connecticut

19. Wisconsin

20. Arizona

21. Clemson

22. Michigan

23. Saint Mary’s

24. Maryland

25. Illinois

Others receiving votes: Mississippi State 88, Ole Miss 70, Louisville 50, Creighton 44, Oregon 31, New Mexico 18, UCLA 7, West Virginia 6, Gonzaga 4, Utah State 4, Drake 2, BYU 2, UC Irvine 1, Baylor 1.

Dropped from rankings: Mississippi State 13, Oregon 18, Louisville 22, Ole Miss 23.

Published
Dana Becker has been a sports writer in Iowa since 2000, writing for The Fort Dodge Messenger, Mason City Globe-Gazette, Cedar Rapids Gazette and others. Dana resides in north-central Iowa.

