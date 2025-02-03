Wisconsin drops following setback in latest men’s college basketball rankings
After making gains in the college basketball rankings in January, the Wisconsin men fell in the initial poll for February released on Monday.
The Badgers dropped two spots to 19th in the Coaches Poll Top 25, falling four positions to No. 21 in the AP Poll.
Auburn and Duke are first and second in both, as Iowa State fell five slots to eighth after a pair of setbacks. Alabama, Tennessee and Houston round out the Top 5.
Purdue moved up, as the Boilermakers are now the highest-ranked Big Ten Conference team at No. 7 in the country. Michigan State is just behind at ninth with Maryland, Illinois and Michigan all ranked from the league.
Here are the latest men’s college basketball rankings:
AP POLL MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL TOP 25
(February 3)
1. Auburn (62)
2. Duke
3. Alabama
4. Tennessee
5. Houston
6. Florida
7. Purdue
8. Iowa State
9. Michigan State
10. Texas A&M
11. Marquette
12. St. John’s
13. Texas Tech
14. Kentucky
15. Missouri
16. Kansas
17. Memphis
18. Maryland
19. Connecticut
20. Arizona
21. Wisconsin
22. Mississippi State
23. Illinois
24. Michigan
25. Mississippi
Others receiving votes: Clemson 182, Saint Mary's 136, Louisville 86, Creighton 50, Oregon 39, UCLA 26, New Mexico 23, Drake 18, Gonzaga 11, Utah State 8, Vanderbilt 4, George Mason 3, Baylor 3, Texas 1, Oklahoma 1.
Dropped from rankings: Oregon 16, Louisville 21, Vanderbilt 24.
COACHES POLL MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL TOP 25
(February 3)
1. Auburn (29)
2. Duke (2)
3. Alabama
4. Tennessee
5. Houston
6. Florida
7. Purdue
8. Iowa State
9. Michigan State
10. St. John’s
11. Marquette
12. Texas Tech
13. Texas A&M
14. Kentucky
15. Memphis
16. Missouri
17. Kansas
18. Connecticut
19. Wisconsin
20. Arizona
21. Clemson
22. Michigan
23. Saint Mary’s
24. Maryland
25. Illinois
Others receiving votes: Mississippi State 88, Ole Miss 70, Louisville 50, Creighton 44, Oregon 31, New Mexico 18, UCLA 7, West Virginia 6, Gonzaga 4, Utah State 4, Drake 2, BYU 2, UC Irvine 1, Baylor 1.
Dropped from rankings: Mississippi State 13, Oregon 18, Louisville 22, Ole Miss 23.