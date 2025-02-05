All Badgers

Wisconsin handles business, gets past Indiana, 76-64

The Badgers pick up second straight ahead of back-to-back road games

Dana Becker

Feb 1, 2025; Evanston, Illinois, USA; Wisconsin Badgers guard John Tonje (9) and guard Max Klesmit (11) celebrate their win against the Northwestern Wildcats during the second half at Welsh-Ryan Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images
Feb 1, 2025; Evanston, Illinois, USA; Wisconsin Badgers guard John Tonje (9) and guard Max Klesmit (11) celebrate their win against the Northwestern Wildcats during the second half at Welsh-Ryan Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images / David Banks-Imagn Images
The Wisconsin men used a strong performance to get by Indiana Tuesday night, 76-64.

John Tonje led a balanced effort by the Badgers (18-5, 8-4) with 15 points while Max Klesmit added 13 and Nolan Winter had 12. John Blackwell recorded eight points with eight rebounds and two steals.

For the Hoosiers (14-9, 5-7), Mackenzie Mgbako had 15 and Luke Goode 11.

Wisconsin won in Madison for the 21st time vs. Indiana, with the last win by the Hoosiers here coming with Bobby Knight still as head coach. The Badgers had six different players hit a 3-pointer, including three each from Carter Gilmore and Kamari McGee.

Using a 40-28 lead at the break, Wisconsin controlled things with a patient attack. They committed just six turnovers while forcing 11, which led to 18 points. They also were plus-7 on fast-break points and led by as many as 23.

 The Badgers will now back their bags for the next two games, heading to Iowa on Saturday and Purdue the following weekend.

