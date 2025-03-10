Wisconsin head coach resigns from position citing ‘personal reasons’
Citing personal reasons following a tumultuous season, Marisa Moseley informed Wisconsin that she will be stepping down as head coach following four years in that role.
Margaret McKeon, the associate head coach under Moseley, will be interim head coach for the time being.
“I notified Chris McIntosh (UW Director of Athletics) of my decision to resign for personal reasons,” Moseley said. “It has been a privilege to lead the program at Wisconsin. I am grateful for the student-athletes, coaches and staff in our program who have put in so much time and effort. I am appreciative, also, of the Badger fans who supported us at the Kohl Center and around the country.”
Hired in March of 2021, Moseley put together a 47-75 record overall with Wisconsin. That included a run to the 2024 WNIT quarterfinals, which marked the school’s first postseason appearance since 2010.
“I want to thank Marisa for the commitment she demonstrated as head coach of our women’s basketball program,” McIntosh said. “She had a clear passion for coaching our student-athletes and she worked hard to bring success to our program. I wish her well as she transitions to the next chapter of her life.”
On the court, the Badgers finished this past year with a record of 13-17 that included a 4-414 mark in Big Ten Conference play. They started the year 10-2 before a loss to Indiana just before the start of 2025.
Away from the court, Wisconsin was hit with allegations by a former player that Moseley and her staff mistreated her. Tessa Towers spent two seasons as a Badger before transferring to Ball State.