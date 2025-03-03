All Badgers

Wisconsin holds firm in latest AP, Coaches rankings

Badgers are 12th this week after loss to Michigan State

Wisconsin looks to get back on track following a loss to Michigan State this past weekend.
The Wisconsin men remained firm in the No. 12 slot in the latest AP and Coaches Poll Top 25s.

After getting back on track last Tuesday with a big win over Washington, the Badgers fell to Michigan State on the road on Saturday, 71-62. They head to Minnesota Wednesday before closing out the regular season on Saturday vs. Penn State.

Auburn is the consensus No. 1 followed by Duke, Houston, Tennessee, Florida and St. John’s. Alabama is seventh in the AP and Michigan State seventh in the Coaches, with the two flipped for the same positions. Texas Tech and Iowa State round out the Top 10.

Wisconsin and Michigan State are joined by Big Ten foes Maryland, Michigan and Purdue in the rankings. 

Here are the latest AP and Coaches Top 25 Polls:

AP POLL TOP 25

(March 3, 2025)

1. Auburn (61)

2. Duke

3. Houston

4. Tennessee

5. Florida

6. St. John’s

7. Alabama

8. Michigan State

9. Texas Tech

10. Iowa State

11. Clemson

12. Wisconsin

13. Maryland

14. Louisville

15. Missouri

16. Memphis

17. Michigan

18. Purdue

19. Kentucky

20. Marquette

21. Saint Mary’s

22. Texas A&M

23. BYU

24. Arizona

25. Mississippi State

Others receiving votes: VCU 85, Vanderbilt 78, Oregon 37, Drake 18, UC San Diego 17, Illinois 16, Ole Miss 13, Gonzaga 8, UCLA 8, Kansas 5, High Point 4, UConn 4, New Mexico 2, Creighton 2, Akron 1

Coaches Poll Top 25

(March 3, 2025)

1. Auburn (30)

2. Duke (2)

3. Houston

4. Tennessee

5. Florida

6. St. John’s

7. Michigan State

8. Alabama

9. Texas Tech

10. Iowa State

11. Clemson

12. Wisconsin

13. Louisville

14. Maryland

15. Michigan

16. Memphis

17. Saint Mary’s

18. Purdue

19. Missouri

20. Marquette

21. Texas A&M

22. BYU

23. Arizona

24. Kentucky

25. VCU

Others receiving votes: Mississippi State 38, New Mexico 24, Creighton 24, UC San Diego 21, Gonzaga 17, Vanderbilt 17, Oregon 14, Drake 10, UConn 10, UCLA 9, Illinois 6, Ole Miss 2, Boise State 1

Dropped from rankings: Mississippi State 24, Creighton 25

DANA BECKER

Dana Becker has been a sports writer in Iowa since 2000, writing for The Fort Dodge Messenger, Mason City Globe-Gazette, Cedar Rapids Gazette and others. Dana resides in north-central Iowa.

