Wisconsin holds firm in latest AP, Coaches rankings
The Wisconsin men remained firm in the No. 12 slot in the latest AP and Coaches Poll Top 25s.
After getting back on track last Tuesday with a big win over Washington, the Badgers fell to Michigan State on the road on Saturday, 71-62. They head to Minnesota Wednesday before closing out the regular season on Saturday vs. Penn State.
Auburn is the consensus No. 1 followed by Duke, Houston, Tennessee, Florida and St. John’s. Alabama is seventh in the AP and Michigan State seventh in the Coaches, with the two flipped for the same positions. Texas Tech and Iowa State round out the Top 10.
Wisconsin and Michigan State are joined by Big Ten foes Maryland, Michigan and Purdue in the rankings.
Here are the latest AP and Coaches Top 25 Polls:
AP POLL TOP 25
(March 3, 2025)
1. Auburn (61)
2. Duke
3. Houston
4. Tennessee
5. Florida
6. St. John’s
7. Alabama
8. Michigan State
9. Texas Tech
10. Iowa State
11. Clemson
12. Wisconsin
13. Maryland
14. Louisville
15. Missouri
16. Memphis
17. Michigan
18. Purdue
19. Kentucky
20. Marquette
21. Saint Mary’s
22. Texas A&M
23. BYU
24. Arizona
25. Mississippi State
Others receiving votes: VCU 85, Vanderbilt 78, Oregon 37, Drake 18, UC San Diego 17, Illinois 16, Ole Miss 13, Gonzaga 8, UCLA 8, Kansas 5, High Point 4, UConn 4, New Mexico 2, Creighton 2, Akron 1
Coaches Poll Top 25
(March 3, 2025)
1. Auburn (30)
2. Duke (2)
3. Houston
4. Tennessee
5. Florida
6. St. John’s
7. Michigan State
8. Alabama
9. Texas Tech
10. Iowa State
11. Clemson
12. Wisconsin
13. Louisville
14. Maryland
15. Michigan
16. Memphis
17. Saint Mary’s
18. Purdue
19. Missouri
20. Marquette
21. Texas A&M
22. BYU
23. Arizona
24. Kentucky
25. VCU
Others receiving votes: Mississippi State 38, New Mexico 24, Creighton 24, UC San Diego 21, Gonzaga 17, Vanderbilt 17, Oregon 14, Drake 10, UConn 10, UCLA 9, Illinois 6, Ole Miss 2, Boise State 1
Dropped from rankings: Mississippi State 24, Creighton 25