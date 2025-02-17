All Badgers

Wisconsin inches closer and closer to Top 10 ranking

The Badgers continued to move up this week

Dana Becker

John Blackwell and Wisconsin continue to move closer and closer to the Top 10.
/ Alex Martin/Journal and Courier / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Wisconsin just continues to show why it has a real chance to do some damage this postseason.

The Badgers scored their biggest win of the season this past weekend, blitzing Purdue on the road. They were rewarded in the latest AP and Coaches Poll Top 25s, moving up to 11th in both. 

Wisconsin is the highest-ranked Big Ten team, as they lead a pack that includes Michigan, Michigan State and Purdue directly behind them.

Auburn is the consensus No. 1 followed by Florida, Duke, Alabama, Houston, Tennessee, Texas A&M and Iowa State.

Here are the latest AP and Coaches Poll Top 25s for the week:

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL AP POLL TOP 25

(Feb. 17, 2025)

1. Auburn (59)

2. Florida (1)

3. Duke

4. Alabama

5. Houston

6. Tennessee

7. Texas A&M

8. Iowa State

9. Texas Tech

10. St. John’s

11. Wisconsin

12. Michigan

13. Purdue

14. Michigan State

15. Missouri

16. Marquette

17. Kentucky

18. Clemson

19. Arizona

20. Maryland

21. Mississippi State

22. Memphis

23. Kansas

24. Ole Miss

25. Louisville

Others receiving votes: New Mexico 117, Saint Mary's 63, UCLA 56, Creighton 27, Illinois 22, UConn 20, George Mason 15, Gonzaga 14, High Point 1

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL COACHES POLL TOP 25

(Feb. 17, 2025)

1. Auburn (31)

2. Florida

3. Duke

4. Alabama

5. Houston

6. Tennessee

7. Texas A&M

8. Iowa State

9. St. John’s

10. Texas Tech

11. Wisconsin

12. Michigan

13. Michigan State

14. Purdue

15. Marquette

16. Missouri

17. Clemson

18. Arizona

19. Memphis

20. Maryland

21. Kentucky

22. Louisville

23. Mississippi State

24. Saint Mary’s

25. Kansas

Others receiving votes: Ole Miss 64, UCLA 49, New Mexico 41, Creighton 37, Gonzaga 15, UConn 11, Illinois 5, UC San Diego 3, VCU 2, George Mason 1

Dropped from rankings: Creighton 21, Ole Miss 23, UConn 24

