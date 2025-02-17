Wisconsin inches closer and closer to Top 10 ranking
Wisconsin just continues to show why it has a real chance to do some damage this postseason.
The Badgers scored their biggest win of the season this past weekend, blitzing Purdue on the road. They were rewarded in the latest AP and Coaches Poll Top 25s, moving up to 11th in both.
Wisconsin is the highest-ranked Big Ten team, as they lead a pack that includes Michigan, Michigan State and Purdue directly behind them.
Auburn is the consensus No. 1 followed by Florida, Duke, Alabama, Houston, Tennessee, Texas A&M and Iowa State.
Here are the latest AP and Coaches Poll Top 25s for the week:
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL AP POLL TOP 25
(Feb. 17, 2025)
1. Auburn (59)
2. Florida (1)
3. Duke
4. Alabama
5. Houston
6. Tennessee
7. Texas A&M
8. Iowa State
9. Texas Tech
10. St. John’s
11. Wisconsin
12. Michigan
13. Purdue
14. Michigan State
15. Missouri
16. Marquette
17. Kentucky
18. Clemson
19. Arizona
20. Maryland
21. Mississippi State
22. Memphis
23. Kansas
24. Ole Miss
25. Louisville
Others receiving votes: New Mexico 117, Saint Mary's 63, UCLA 56, Creighton 27, Illinois 22, UConn 20, George Mason 15, Gonzaga 14, High Point 1
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL COACHES POLL TOP 25
(Feb. 17, 2025)
1. Auburn (31)
2. Florida
3. Duke
4. Alabama
5. Houston
6. Tennessee
7. Texas A&M
8. Iowa State
9. St. John’s
10. Texas Tech
11. Wisconsin
12. Michigan
13. Michigan State
14. Purdue
15. Marquette
16. Missouri
17. Clemson
18. Arizona
19. Memphis
20. Maryland
21. Kentucky
22. Louisville
23. Mississippi State
24. Saint Mary’s
25. Kansas
Others receiving votes: Ole Miss 64, UCLA 49, New Mexico 41, Creighton 37, Gonzaga 15, UConn 11, Illinois 5, UC San Diego 3, VCU 2, George Mason 1
Dropped from rankings: Creighton 21, Ole Miss 23, UConn 24