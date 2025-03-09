Wisconsin knocked out of double-bye for Big Ten tourney
The stunning loss on Senior Day to Penn State has dropped Wisconsin out of the double-bye and to the No. 5 seed in the upcoming Big Ten Tournament.
Instead of being off through the quarterfinals, the Badgers will face either Northwestern or Minnesota in the second round on Thursday in Indianapolis.
All the action tips off on Wednesday with three first round games.
Wisconsin would meet UCLA in the quarterfinals with a win on Friday afternoon and likely play regular season champion Michigan State in the semifinals. Maryland and Michigan are the favorites on the other side.
Here is the schedule for the Big Ten Tournament with times of games CT:
BIG TEN MEN’S BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT
Wednesday, March 12 (First Round)
Game 1 (#13 Northwestern vs. #12 Minnesota) – 2:30 p.m. (Peacock)
Game 2 (#15 vs. #10 Ohio State) – 25 minutes following Game 1 (Peacock)
Game 3 (#14 USC vs. #11 Rutgers) – 25 minutes following Game 2 (Peacock)
Thursday, March 13 (Second Round)
Game 4 (#8 Oregon vs. #9 Indiana) – noon (BTN)
Game 5 (#5 Wisconsin vs. Game 1 winner) – 25 minutes following Game 4 (BTN)
Game 6 (#7 Illinois vs. Game 2 winner) – 5:30 p.m. (BTN)
Game 7 (#6 Purdue vs. Game 3 winner) – 25 minutes following Game 5 (BTN)
Friday, March 14 (Quarterfinals)
Game 8 (#1 Michigan State vs. Game 4 winner) – 11 a.m. (BTN)
Game 9 (#4 UCLA vs. Game 5 winner) – 25 minutes following Game 7 (BTN)
Game 10 (#2 Maryland vs. Game 6 winner) – 5:30 p.m. (BTN)
Game 11 (#3 Michigan vs. Game 7 winner) – 25 minutes following Game 9 (BTN)
Saturday, March 15 (Semifinals)
Game 12 (Game 8 vs. Game 9 winner) – noon (CBS)
Game 13 (Game 10 vs. Game 11 winner) – 25 minutes following Game 11 (CBS)
Sunday, March 16 (Championship)
Game 14 (Game 12 vs. Game 13 winner) – 2:30 p.m. (CBS)