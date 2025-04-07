Wisconsin loses another key player to the transfer portal
Just when it seemed as if things were starting to come together for Greg Gard and Wisconsin, another key player has announced plans to leave. Xavier Amos entered his name into the transfer portal on Monday.
Amos spent his first two seasons at Northern Illinois, having a career-year in 2023-24 when he averaged 13.8 points and 5.8 rebounds while shooting nearly 50 percent from the field
But Amos failed to make much of an impact with the Badgers, playing in 37 games by averaging just under 10 minutes and 3.5 points a night.
The 6-foot-7 Chicago native did not score in the loss to BYU, missing all three of his field goal attempts. He did have a breakout game vs. Montana in the opening round, scoring 11 points in 13 minutes.
Amos hit double figures just twice during the regular season, including a 13-point showing vs. Washington in late February.