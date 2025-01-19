Wisconsin makes it seven in a row with easy win at USC
Lucky seven for No. 24 Wisconsin came at the expense of USC, as the Badgers rolled on Saturday in the first of two in California, 84-69.
Blackwell scored 28 points, helping lead Wisconsin (15-3, 5-2) to an early lead. Max Klesmit added 18 as the Badgers have now won each of their last seven by an average of 16 points per game.
For the Trojans (11-7, 3-4), Saint Thomas had 19 and Rashaun Agee added 15. USC came in having won two straight but could never get on track until they were already down 51-32 with just under 18 to go.
A 13-0 run by the Trojans made it a three-point game, but Wisconsin answered the call and put USC away with an 8-2 run spearheaded by Blackwell.
This was the third straight game Blackwell, a sophomore, has scored at least 20 points. He also has a 27-to-14 assist-to-turnover ratio over the last seven games.
Wisconsin’s defense held Desmond Claude, the Big Ten’s leading scorer in conference games, to just nine - 13 below his average.
Nolan Winter joined Blackwell and Klesmit in double figures with 13, as John Tonje was held scoreless.
The Badgers will remain out West, taking on UCLA Tuesday night on Peacock.