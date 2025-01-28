All Badgers

Wisconsin men continue climb in latest college basketball polls

The Badgers are now 17th in the two main college basketball rankings

Dana Becker

Greg Gard and Wisconsin are now ranked 17th in both the AP and Coaches Polls.
/ Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Fresh off another productive week, the Wisconsin men moved up in the latest college basketball rankings.

The Badgers are now 17th in both the AP and Coaches Polls, climbing one spot in the AP and two in the Coaches. Wisconsin improved to 16-4 on the year with a convincing win over Nebraska this past weekend.

Auburn is the consensus No. 1 followed by Duke, Iowa State and Alabama. Florida is fifth in the AP while Houston holds that spot in the Coaches. The remaining Top 10 is the same in Michigan State, Tennessee, Marquette and Purdue.

The Spartans and Boilermakers are the highest Big Ten Conference teams, as Oregon and Illinois join the Badgers in the Top 25. 

Here are the latest AP and Coaches Polls for Week 13 of the men’s college basketball season:

AP POLL TOP 25

(Jan. 27, 2025)

1. Auburn (62)

2. Duke

3. Iowa State

4. Alabama

5. Florida

6. Houston

7. Michigan State

8. Tennessee

9. Marquette

10. Purdue

11. Kansas

12. Kentucky

13. Texas A&M

14. Mississippi State

15. St. John’s

16. Oregon

17. Wisconsin

18. Illinois

19. Memphis

20. Missouri

21. Louisville

22. Texas Tech

23. Ole Miss

24. Vanderbilt

25. UConn

Others receiving votes: Michigan 129, Maryland 116, Utah State 99, Clemson 92, Arizona 47, Saint Mary's 45, Gonzaga 34, Texas 22, Creighton 12, Baylor 8, VCU 4, New Mexico 4, West Virginia 3, Oklahoma 2, Bradley 1, UCLA 1.

Dropped from rankings: Michigan 21, West Virginia 23.

COACHES POLL TOP 25

(Jan. 27, 2025)

1. Auburn (31)

2. Duke

3. Iowa State

4. Alabama

5. Houston

6. Florida

7. Michigan State

8. Tennessee

9. Marquette

10. Purdue

11. Kansas

12. Kentucky

13. Mississippi State

14. St. John’s

15. Texas A&M

16. Memphis

17. Wisconsin

18. Oregon

19. Texas Tech

20. Illinois

21. Missouri

22. Louisville

23. Ole Miss

24. UConn

25. Clemson

Others receiving votes: Michigan 67, Gonzaga 55, Maryland 50, Vanderbilt 44, Saint Mary's 41, Arizona 41, Utah State 22, Creighton 18, West Virginia 17, Georgia 6, Baylor 4, New Mexico 3, UC Irvine 1.

Dropped from rankings: Michigan 20, West Virginia 23.

Dana Becker
DANA BECKER

Dana Becker has been a sports writer in Iowa since 2000, writing for The Fort Dodge Messenger, Mason City Globe-Gazette, Cedar Rapids Gazette and others. Dana resides in north-central Iowa.

