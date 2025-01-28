Wisconsin men continue climb in latest college basketball polls
Fresh off another productive week, the Wisconsin men moved up in the latest college basketball rankings.
The Badgers are now 17th in both the AP and Coaches Polls, climbing one spot in the AP and two in the Coaches. Wisconsin improved to 16-4 on the year with a convincing win over Nebraska this past weekend.
Auburn is the consensus No. 1 followed by Duke, Iowa State and Alabama. Florida is fifth in the AP while Houston holds that spot in the Coaches. The remaining Top 10 is the same in Michigan State, Tennessee, Marquette and Purdue.
The Spartans and Boilermakers are the highest Big Ten Conference teams, as Oregon and Illinois join the Badgers in the Top 25.
Here are the latest AP and Coaches Polls for Week 13 of the men’s college basketball season:
AP POLL TOP 25
(Jan. 27, 2025)
1. Auburn (62)
2. Duke
3. Iowa State
4. Alabama
5. Florida
6. Houston
7. Michigan State
8. Tennessee
9. Marquette
10. Purdue
11. Kansas
12. Kentucky
13. Texas A&M
14. Mississippi State
15. St. John’s
16. Oregon
17. Wisconsin
18. Illinois
19. Memphis
20. Missouri
21. Louisville
22. Texas Tech
23. Ole Miss
24. Vanderbilt
25. UConn
Others receiving votes: Michigan 129, Maryland 116, Utah State 99, Clemson 92, Arizona 47, Saint Mary's 45, Gonzaga 34, Texas 22, Creighton 12, Baylor 8, VCU 4, New Mexico 4, West Virginia 3, Oklahoma 2, Bradley 1, UCLA 1.
Dropped from rankings: Michigan 21, West Virginia 23.
COACHES POLL TOP 25
(Jan. 27, 2025)
1. Auburn (31)
2. Duke
3. Iowa State
4. Alabama
5. Houston
6. Florida
7. Michigan State
8. Tennessee
9. Marquette
10. Purdue
11. Kansas
12. Kentucky
13. Mississippi State
14. St. John’s
15. Texas A&M
16. Memphis
17. Wisconsin
18. Oregon
19. Texas Tech
20. Illinois
21. Missouri
22. Louisville
23. Ole Miss
24. UConn
25. Clemson
Others receiving votes: Michigan 67, Gonzaga 55, Maryland 50, Vanderbilt 44, Saint Mary's 41, Arizona 41, Utah State 22, Creighton 18, West Virginia 17, Georgia 6, Baylor 4, New Mexico 3, UC Irvine 1.
Dropped from rankings: Michigan 20, West Virginia 23.