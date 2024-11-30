Wisconsin men's basketball cruises past Chicago State to remain undefeated
Things started a little slow, but a huge second half powered Wisconsin past Chicago State for a 74-53 win, as they move to 8-0 on the season.
Wisconsin hosted Chicago State at the Kohl Center at noon on Sunday in their first game since winning the Greenbrier Tip-Off last weekend. Odds makers tabbed the Badgers as 35.5-point favorites, but the game was far more competitive than they predicted.
The Badgers quickly jumped out to a 12-2 win, but the lead never grew past 11 in the first half. John Tonje and Steven Crowl combined to score 23 (71.8%) of their 32 first half points, which led to only a seven point lead at the half.
Chicago State had 13 points from its bench compared to only two from Wisconsin's reserves in the first half. The Badgers led 32-25 after 20 minutes of play.
They looked like a team favored by 35 points in the second half with a dominant showing. They out-scored Chicago State 42-28 thanks to a 13-15 mark from the free throw line. They cruised to a comfortable 74-53 victory.
Tonje scored a game-high 22 points, while Nolan Winter was the only other Wisconsin player in double figures with 12 points. Wisconsin's 19 points off 11 Chicago State turnovers was a significant difference in the box score.
This game was always a prime lookahead spot sandwiched between a daunting schedule for Wisconsin. It will start on Tuesday at home against Michigan before taking on Marquette on Saturday at Fiserv Forum. It continues to following week with a road game against Illinois and a neutral site contest against Butler. With the football team knocked out of bowl season, it's officially basketball season for Badgers fans.