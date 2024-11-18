Wisconsin men's basketball lands in top 25 after upsetting Arizona
After dismantling No. 9 Arizona Wildcats by 15 points at the Kohl Center Friday night, Wisconsin has entered the latest AP Top 25 Poll at No. 19.
After losing Chucky Hepburn and AJ Storr to the transfer portal this offseason, there were a lot of questions regarding Wisconsin's 2024-25 outlook. Those questions were answered, at least for now, when they put up more than 100 points in a blowout win over one of the top teams in the nation
Purdue at No. 6 and Indiana at No. 16 are now the only two Big Ten teams ranked higher than the Badgers in the latest poll.
Wisconsin was voted to finish 12th in the preseason Big Ten media poll, so the early-season success has come as a surprise to some.
The emergence of Missouri transfer wing John Tonje, who is averaging 23.5 points per game so far this season, is a big reason for their placement in the top 25. Tonje lit up Arizona for 41 points, fueled by 8-of-14 shooting and a stunning 21-of-22 at the free-throw line.
After a nonconference home game against UT Rio Grande Valley on Monday, the Badgers will face another tough test this weekend at the Greenbrier Tip-Off against Big 12 foe UCF, and then either LSU or Pittsburgh two days later.