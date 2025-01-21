All Badgers

Wisconsin men vault up latest college basketball rankings, cracking Top 20

Dana Becker

The Wisconsin men moved up in the latest college basketball rankings, cracking the Top 20 in both.
The Wisconsin men just keep winning, and the Badgers are getting respected for it in the latest college basketball rankings.

Wisconsin cracked the Top 20 in both the latest AP Poll and Coaches Poll, moving up six spots to No. 18 in the AP Top 25. The Coaches vaulted the Badgers seven spots to 19th overall.

Auburn is the consensus No. 1, holding the spot once again in both rankings.

Michigan State moved into the Top 10 in both, as the Spartans are the highest Big Ten Conference team at No. 8. Purdue is 11th in the AP Poll with Oregon 15th, Illinois 17th and Michigan 21st. 

In the Coaches Poll, the Boilermakers are 12th, the Ducks are 15th, the Illini are 17th and the Wolverines are 20th. 

Here are the latest AP and Coaches Polls for men’s college basketball:

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL AP POLL

(Jan. 20, 2025)

1. Auburn (62)

2. Duke

3. Iowa State

4. Alabama

5. Florida

6. Tennessee

7. Houston

8. Michigan State

9. Kentucky

10. Marquette

11. Purdue

12. Kansas

13. Texas A&M

14. Mississippi State

15. Oregon

16. Ole Miss

17. Illinois

18. Wisconsin

19. Connecticut

20. St. John’s

21. Michigan

22. Missouri

23. West Virginia

24. Memphis

25. Louisville

Others receiving votes: Texas Tech 104, Utah State 38, Vanderbilt 35, Gonzaga 34, Clemson 30, Georgia 30, Arizona 21, Saint Mary's 12, Cincinnati 4, Baylor 4, UC Irvine 3, Creighton 2, Wake Forest 2, Maryland 1, Bradley 1

Dropped from rankings: Gonzaga 16, Utah State 22, Georgia 23, Baylor 25

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL COACHES POLL

(Jan. 20, 2025)

1. Auburn (30)

2. Duke

3. Alabama

4. Iowa State (1)

5. Houston

6. Florida

7. Tennessee

8. Michigan State

9. Kentucky

10. Marquette

11. Kansas

12. Purdue

13. Texas A&M

14. Mississippi State

15. Oregon

16. Ole Miss

17. Illinois

18. Connecticut

19. Wisconsin

20. Michigan

21. St. John’s

22. Memphis

23. West Virginia

24. Missouri

25. Texas Tech

Others receiving votes: Gonzaga 43, Louisville 43, Georgia 39, Clemson 28, Utah State 26, Saint Mary's 25, Vanderbilt 16, Oklahoma 16, Maryland 8, Creighton 7, Arizona 6, UC Irvine 2, Baylor 2, UCLA 2

Dropped from rankings: Gonzaga 16, Utah State 22, Georgia 23, Baylor 24

DANA BECKER

Dana Becker has been a sports writer in Iowa since 2000, writing for The Fort Dodge Messenger, Mason City Globe-Gazette, Cedar Rapids Gazette and others. Dana resides in north-central Iowa.

