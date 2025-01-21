Wisconsin men vault up latest college basketball rankings, cracking Top 20
The Wisconsin men just keep winning, and the Badgers are getting respected for it in the latest college basketball rankings.
Wisconsin cracked the Top 20 in both the latest AP Poll and Coaches Poll, moving up six spots to No. 18 in the AP Top 25. The Coaches vaulted the Badgers seven spots to 19th overall.
Auburn is the consensus No. 1, holding the spot once again in both rankings.
Michigan State moved into the Top 10 in both, as the Spartans are the highest Big Ten Conference team at No. 8. Purdue is 11th in the AP Poll with Oregon 15th, Illinois 17th and Michigan 21st.
In the Coaches Poll, the Boilermakers are 12th, the Ducks are 15th, the Illini are 17th and the Wolverines are 20th.
Here are the latest AP and Coaches Polls for men’s college basketball:
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL AP POLL
(Jan. 20, 2025)
1. Auburn (62)
2. Duke
3. Iowa State
4. Alabama
5. Florida
6. Tennessee
7. Houston
8. Michigan State
9. Kentucky
10. Marquette
11. Purdue
12. Kansas
13. Texas A&M
14. Mississippi State
15. Oregon
16. Ole Miss
17. Illinois
18. Wisconsin
19. Connecticut
20. St. John’s
21. Michigan
22. Missouri
23. West Virginia
24. Memphis
25. Louisville
Others receiving votes: Texas Tech 104, Utah State 38, Vanderbilt 35, Gonzaga 34, Clemson 30, Georgia 30, Arizona 21, Saint Mary's 12, Cincinnati 4, Baylor 4, UC Irvine 3, Creighton 2, Wake Forest 2, Maryland 1, Bradley 1
Dropped from rankings: Gonzaga 16, Utah State 22, Georgia 23, Baylor 25
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL COACHES POLL
(Jan. 20, 2025)
1. Auburn (30)
2. Duke
3. Alabama
4. Iowa State (1)
5. Houston
6. Florida
7. Tennessee
8. Michigan State
9. Kentucky
10. Marquette
11. Kansas
12. Purdue
13. Texas A&M
14. Mississippi State
15. Oregon
16. Ole Miss
17. Illinois
18. Connecticut
19. Wisconsin
20. Michigan
21. St. John’s
22. Memphis
23. West Virginia
24. Missouri
25. Texas Tech
Others receiving votes: Gonzaga 43, Louisville 43, Georgia 39, Clemson 28, Utah State 26, Saint Mary's 25, Vanderbilt 16, Oklahoma 16, Maryland 8, Creighton 7, Arizona 6, UC Irvine 2, Baylor 2, UCLA 2
Dropped from rankings: Gonzaga 16, Utah State 22, Georgia 23, Baylor 24