Wisconsin men's basketball officially announces non-conference game against Butler
Wisconsin men's basketball has officially announced a non-conference game against Butler on December 14 in the 2024 Indy Classic at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.
It has been rumored since May that the Bulldogs and Badgers will meet up, but it was confirmed on Thursday. While the game will be played in the same town where Butler University is located, it will technically be a neutral site game, as Butler plays its home games at nearby Hinkle Fieldhouse.
This will be the third year of the Indy Classic. The one-day event opens up with a game between Purdue and Texas A&M, followed by Wisconsin and Butler as the second game.
Butler is coached by a familiar name to Big Ten fans, as former Ohio State head coach Thad Matta is entering his third season with the program. Last year, they went 18-15 with a trip to the NIT. The Bulldogs have not made the NCAA Tournament since 2018.
Wisconsin's reported non-conference schedule
- Nov. 4 vs. Holy Cross
- Nov. 7 vs. Montana State
- Nov. 15 vs. Arizona
- Nov. TBA vs. UTRGV
- Nov. 22 vs. UCF (Greenbrier Tip-Off)
- Nov. 24 vs. Pitt or LSU (Greenbrier Tip-Off)
- Dec. 7 @ Marquette
- Dec. 14 vs. Butler (Indy Classic)
Wisconsin has not officially released its full 2024-25 non-conference schedule, but Butler is one of eight games rumored or confirmed so far. Most teams play 11 non-conference games, so there are likely three games still to be announced.