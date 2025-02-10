All Badgers

Wisconsin moves up in latest men’s college basketball rankings

Badgers find themselves nearing a Top 10 ranking

Dana Becker

John Blackwell and Wisconsin moved up in the latest college basketball rankings.
The Wisconsin men moved up five spots in both the AP and Coaches Polls, which were released on Monday.

The Badgers are 15th in the Coaches Poll and come in at No. 16 in the latest AP Poll.

Auburn maintained the top spot in the AP Poll, but saw Alabama gain plenty of ground. In fact, the Tide surpassed their in-state rival for the top position in the Coaches Poll despite the Tigers receiving one more first-place vote.

Four SEC schools - Auburn, Alabama, Florida and Tennessee - each received first-place votes in the AP Poll. Duke and Florida tied for the third spot followed by Tennessee, Houston, Purdue, Texas A&M, St. John’s and Iowa State.

Wisconsin is the third-highest Big Ten Conference team, with Michigan State coming in at No. 11. Michigan and Maryland are also both ranked from the league.

Here are the latest AP and Coaches Polls Top 25 for men’s college basketball:

AP Poll Top 25

(Feb. 10, 2025)

1. Auburn (34)

2. Alabama (23)

3. Duke

(tie) Florida (3) 

5. Tennessee (1)

6. Houston

7. Purdue

8. Texas A&M

9. St. John’s

10. Iowa State

11. Michigan State

12. Texas Tech

13. Arizona

14. Memphis

15. Kentucky

16. Wisconsin

17. Kansas

18. Marquette

19. Mississippi

20. Michigan

21. Missouri

22. Mississippi State

23. Clemson

24. Creighton

25. Maryland

Others receiving votes: UCLA 123, UConn 106, Illinois 59, Louisville 53, New Mexico 40, Drake 21, Saint Mary's 20, Utah State 8, George Mason 7, Gonzaga 5

Dropped from rankings: UConn 19, Illinois 23

Coaches Poll Top 25

(Feb. 10, 2025)

1. Alabama (15)

2. Auburn (16)

3. Florida

4. Tennessee

5. Duke

6. Houston

7. Purdue

8. St. John’s

9. Texas A&M

10. Iowa State

11. Michigan State

12. Texas Tech

13. Arizona

14. Memphis

15. Wisconsin

16. Marquette

17. Michigan

18. Kentucky

19. Clemson

20. Kansas

21. Creighton

22. Missouri

23. Mississippi

24. Connecticut

25. Maryland

Others receiving votes: Mississippi State 72, Louisville 57, Saint Mary's 51, UCLA 42, Illinois 19, New Mexico 16, Gonzaga 7, Oregon 5, VCU 2, Utah State 2, Drake 1, Baylor 1, UC San Diego 1

Dropped from rankings: Saint Mary's 23, Illinois 25

