Wisconsin moves up in latest men’s college basketball rankings
The Wisconsin men moved up five spots in both the AP and Coaches Polls, which were released on Monday.
The Badgers are 15th in the Coaches Poll and come in at No. 16 in the latest AP Poll.
Auburn maintained the top spot in the AP Poll, but saw Alabama gain plenty of ground. In fact, the Tide surpassed their in-state rival for the top position in the Coaches Poll despite the Tigers receiving one more first-place vote.
Four SEC schools - Auburn, Alabama, Florida and Tennessee - each received first-place votes in the AP Poll. Duke and Florida tied for the third spot followed by Tennessee, Houston, Purdue, Texas A&M, St. John’s and Iowa State.
Wisconsin is the third-highest Big Ten Conference team, with Michigan State coming in at No. 11. Michigan and Maryland are also both ranked from the league.
Here are the latest AP and Coaches Polls Top 25 for men’s college basketball:
AP Poll Top 25
(Feb. 10, 2025)
1. Auburn (34)
2. Alabama (23)
3. Duke
(tie) Florida (3)
5. Tennessee (1)
6. Houston
7. Purdue
8. Texas A&M
9. St. John’s
10. Iowa State
11. Michigan State
12. Texas Tech
13. Arizona
14. Memphis
15. Kentucky
16. Wisconsin
17. Kansas
18. Marquette
19. Mississippi
20. Michigan
21. Missouri
22. Mississippi State
23. Clemson
24. Creighton
25. Maryland
Others receiving votes: UCLA 123, UConn 106, Illinois 59, Louisville 53, New Mexico 40, Drake 21, Saint Mary's 20, Utah State 8, George Mason 7, Gonzaga 5
Dropped from rankings: UConn 19, Illinois 23
Coaches Poll Top 25
(Feb. 10, 2025)
1. Alabama (15)
2. Auburn (16)
3. Florida
4. Tennessee
5. Duke
6. Houston
7. Purdue
8. St. John’s
9. Texas A&M
10. Iowa State
11. Michigan State
12. Texas Tech
13. Arizona
14. Memphis
15. Wisconsin
16. Marquette
17. Michigan
18. Kentucky
19. Clemson
20. Kansas
21. Creighton
22. Missouri
23. Mississippi
24. Connecticut
25. Maryland
Others receiving votes: Mississippi State 72, Louisville 57, Saint Mary's 51, UCLA 42, Illinois 19, New Mexico 16, Gonzaga 7, Oregon 5, VCU 2, Utah State 2, Drake 1, Baylor 1, UC San Diego 1
Dropped from rankings: Saint Mary's 23, Illinois 25