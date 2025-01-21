Wisconsin overwhelmed by Nebraska, fall for seventh straight time
The Wisconsin women surrendered over 80 points for the third straight time, losing their seventh straight Monday night, 91-60 to Nebraska.
The 91 points allowed are the most by the Badgers (10-9, 1-7) since giving up 96 last year to Iowa and star Caitlin Clark.
After entering 2025 with a record of 10-4, Wisconsin has yet to win, with the last five all being double-digit defeats.
Serah Williams scored 20 points with eight rebounds while Carter McCray added 14 points and six boards. Ronnie Porter chipped in 11 points but the Badgers shot just 3-for-17 from the 3-point line and 38 percent from the field overall.
Nebraska (15-4, 6-2) was led by Kendall Moriarty, who had 17 points off the bench. Four others joined her in double figures, as the Huskers sank 16 triples on the night.
Leading by four entering the second quarter, Nebraska would outscore Wisconsin 24-12, reaching 20-plus points in the third and fourth.
The Badgers have almost a week to regroup, as they return to the court on Sunday when they travel to No. 23 Minnesota. They play three more ranked teams over the next stretch including games with 24th-ranked Minnesota, No. 4 USC and 21st-ranked Michigan State.