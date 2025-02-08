Wisconsin pushes win streak to three at Iowa, 74-63
Badgers gain more momentum heading into showdown with Purdue
The 21st-ranked Wisconsin men will take a three-game win streak into a showdown with No. 7 Purdue next week.
Behind a big second half, the Badgers got past Iowa on the road Saturday, 74-63, as John Tonje scored 22 points.
Tonje added six rebounds ad four assists, knocking down four 3-pointers. John Blackwell added 19 points with Steven Crowl contributing seven and eight rebounds. Nolan Winter had seven boards while Blackwell grabbed six.
For Iowa, Pryce Sandfort scored 14 points and Josh Dix 13. The Hawkeyes, who have had a rough season, led by two at the break before being outscored over the final 20 minutes, 37-24.
Along with playing Purdue next Saturday, the Badgers host Illinois a week from Tuesday.
