Wisconsin rallies on the road, tops Northwestern, 75-69
The 17th-ranked Wisconsin men needed to find themselves on the road in the second half.
And that is exactly what they did.
The Badgers outscored Northwestern Saturday afternoon over the final 20 minutes of action, 50-38, to secure a key 75-69 road win.
Wisconsin (17-5, 7-4) found themselves down by as many as nine against the Wildcats, turning the tables to keep pace with the top teams in the Big Ten Conference.
John Tonje led the Badgers with 27 points, sinking five 3-pointers. Carter Gilmore scored 15 with seven rebounds, Max Klesmit added 11 points and Nolan Winter 10 with five rebounds. Steven Crowl also had seven rebounds.
For Northwestern, Jalen Leach had 23 with seven rebounds and seven assists.
Wisconsin held a 7-0 advantage on points off turnovers, committing just five mistakes themselves. They were also plus-10 from the free throw line and sank 13 of 32 three-point attempts.
Up next for the Badgers will be a return home, hosting Indiana on Tuesday night.