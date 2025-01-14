Wisconsin ranked 24th in latest NET rankings
The Wisconsin men remain ranked in the Top 25 of the NET rankings, which were released this week.
At the midway point of the season, the Badgers (13-3) find themselves in a perfect spot to make the NCAA Tournament.
Wisconsin has a pair of Quad 1 victories and is 4-0 in Quad 2 games with two more Quad 3 wins.
Auburn, who is ranked No. 1 in both the AP and Coaches Poll, is also No. 1 in the NET. Duke, Houston, Tennessee, Florida, Iowa State, Alabama, Kansas, Illinois and Gonzaga complete the Top 10.
Illinois is the highest-ranked Big Ten Conference school, as the league has five others ahead of Wisconsin. That includes Michigan at 11, Michigan State at 14, Purdue at 15, Oregon at 21 and Maryland at 22.
The NET rankings are in their seventh season and are used as a primary tool for selection and seeding come NCAA Tournament time. They take into account game results, strength of schedule, game location, net offensive efficiency, net defensive efficiency, quality wins and quality losses.
Through a quadrant system, wins and losses are organized into four brackets. The more Quad 1 wins, the higher seed you will likely receive.