Wisconsin remains on edge of Top 10 in latest men’s basketball rankings
The Wisconsin men had an up-and-down week, resulting in the Badgers standing put in the AP Poll while falling a spot in the Coaches Poll.
After a stunning home loss to Oregon in which Wisconsin (21-6) led for the majority of the game, the Badgers will look to bounce back when they host Illinois on Tuesday night.
Joining the Badgers from the Big Ten Conference in the rankings are Michigan State, Michigan, Maryland and Purdue. The Spartans are in the Top 10 at No. 8 this week.
Auburn is the top team in both polls, receiving all 60 first-place votes in the AP Poll and 28 of 30 in the Coaches. Duke is No. 2 followed by Florida, Houston, Tennessee, Alabama, St. John’s, the Spartans, Iowa State and Texas Tech.
AP POLL TOP 25
(Feb. 24, 2025)
1. Auburn (60)
2. Duke
3. Florida
4. Houston
5. Tennessee
6. Alabama
7. St. John’s
8. Michigan State
9. Iowa State
10. Texas Tech
11. Wisconsin
12. Texas A&M
13. Clemson
14. Missouri
15. Michigan
16. Maryland
17. Kentucky
18. Memphis
19. Louisville
20. Purdue
21. Marquette
22. Arizona
23. Saint Mary’s
24. Mississippi State
25. BYU
Others receiving votes: Creighton 53, Ole Miss 28, Kansas 25, New Mexico 23, VCU 20, Oregon 20, UCLA 14, Drake 12, UC San Diego 8, High Point 3, Gonzaga 3, Illinois 3, Vanderbilt 2, Utah State 1, Yale 1
Dropped from rankings: Kansas 23, Ole Miss 24
COACHES POLL TOP 25
1. Auburn (28)
2. Duke (2)
3. Florida
4. Houston
5. Tennessee
6. Alabama
7. St. John’s
8. Michigan State
9. Iowa State
10. Texas Tech
11. Texas A&M
12. Wisconsin
13. Michigan
14. Clemson
15. Maryland
16. Missouri
17. Louisville
18. Memphis
19. Purdue
20. Saint Mary’s
21. Arizona
22. Marquette
23. Kentucky
24. Mississippi State
25. Creighton
Others receiving votes: BYU 39, New Mexico 29, VCU 22, Ole Miss 15, UC San Diego 14, UCLA 13, Kansas 11, Utah State 11, Gonzaga 7, UConn 5, Drake 2, Oregon 1, UC Davis 1
Dropped from rankings: Kansas 25