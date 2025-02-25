All Badgers

Wisconsin remains on edge of Top 10 in latest men’s basketball rankings

Badgers stayed put at No. 11 in AP, fell one spot to 12th in Coaches

Dana Becker

John Tonje and head coach Greg Gard look to rebound when they take on Illinois this week. / Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The Wisconsin men had an up-and-down week, resulting in the Badgers standing put in the AP Poll while falling a spot in the Coaches Poll.

After a stunning home loss to Oregon in which Wisconsin (21-6) led for the majority of the game, the Badgers will look to bounce back when they host Illinois on Tuesday night.

Joining the Badgers from the Big Ten Conference in the rankings are Michigan State, Michigan, Maryland and Purdue. The Spartans are in the Top 10 at No. 8 this week.

Auburn is the top team in both polls, receiving all 60 first-place votes in the AP Poll and 28 of 30 in the Coaches. Duke is No. 2 followed by Florida, Houston, Tennessee, Alabama, St. John’s, the Spartans, Iowa State and Texas Tech.

AP POLL TOP 25

(Feb. 24, 2025)

1. Auburn (60)

2. Duke

3. Florida

4. Houston

5. Tennessee

6. Alabama

7. St. John’s

8. Michigan State

9. Iowa State

10. Texas Tech

11. Wisconsin

12. Texas A&M

13. Clemson

14. Missouri

15. Michigan

16. Maryland

17. Kentucky

18. Memphis

19. Louisville

20. Purdue

21. Marquette

22. Arizona

23. Saint Mary’s

24. Mississippi State

25. BYU

Others receiving votes: Creighton 53, Ole Miss 28, Kansas 25, New Mexico 23, VCU 20, Oregon 20, UCLA 14, Drake 12, UC San Diego 8, High Point 3, Gonzaga 3, Illinois 3, Vanderbilt 2, Utah State 1, Yale 1

Dropped from rankings: Kansas 23, Ole Miss 24

COACHES POLL TOP 25

1. Auburn (28)

2. Duke (2)

3. Florida

4. Houston

5. Tennessee

6. Alabama

7. St. John’s

8. Michigan State

9. Iowa State

10. Texas Tech

11. Texas A&M

12. Wisconsin

13. Michigan

14. Clemson

15. Maryland

16. Missouri

17. Louisville

18. Memphis

19. Purdue

20. Saint Mary’s

21. Arizona

22. Marquette

23. Kentucky

24. Mississippi State

25. Creighton

Others receiving votes: BYU 39, New Mexico 29, VCU 22, Ole Miss 15, UC San Diego 14, UCLA 13, Kansas 11, Utah State 11, Gonzaga 7, UConn 5, Drake 2, Oregon 1, UC Davis 1

Dropped from rankings: Kansas 25

Dana Becker
DANA BECKER

Dana Becker has been a sports writer in Iowa since 2000, writing for The Fort Dodge Messenger, Mason City Globe-Gazette, Cedar Rapids Gazette and others. Dana resides in north-central Iowa.

