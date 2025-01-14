Wisconsin returns to rankings following strong play on the court
On the heels of five consecutive wins, the Wisconsin men are back in the AP Poll Top 25, checking in at No. 24.
The Badgers have earned Big Ten Conference victories over Minnesota, Rutgers and Iowa leading into a showdown with Ohio State on Tuesday night.
Auburn is the new No. 1 in both polls, as the Tigers replaced Tennessee. Iowa State is second and Duke third in both.
Michigan State is the highest-ranked conference team, as the Spartans are 12th in the AP and Coaches. Oregon is 13th in the AP with Purdue 17th, Illinois 19th and Michigan 20th.
In the Coaches Poll, Oregon is 14th, Purdue 15th, Michigan 19th and Illinois 20th.
Here are the latest men’s college basketball rankings:
AP Poll Top 25
(Jan. 13, 2025)
1. Auburn (60)
2. Iowa State
3. Duke
4. Alabama
5. Florida
6. Tennessee
7. Marquette
8. Kentucky
9. Kansas
10. Houston
11. Texas A&M
12. Michigan State
13. Oregon
14. Connecticut
15. Mississippi State
16. Gonzaga
17. Purdue
18. Memphis
19. Illinois
20. Michigan
21. Ole Miss
22. Utah State
23. Georgia
24. Wisconsin
25. Baylor
Others receiving votes: St. John's 83, Oklahoma 63, West Virginia 61, Arizona 26, Louisville 17, Texas Tech 12, Maryland 11, Clemson 8, Missouri 8, Cincinnati 4, San Diego State 4, Saint Mary's 3, UC Irvine 2, New Mexico 2
Dropped from rankings: Oklahoma 17, West Virginia 21, UCLA 22
Coaches Poll Top 25
(Jan. 13, 2025)
1. Auburn (25)
2. Iowa State (5)
3. Duke
4. Florida
5. Alabama
6. Tennessee (1)
7. Marquette
8. Houston
9. Kentucky
10. Kansas
11. Texas A&M
12. Michigan State
13. Connecticut
14. Oregon
15. Purdue
16. Gonzaga
17. Memphis
18. Mississippi State
19. Michigan
20. Illinois
21. Ole Miss
22. Utah State
23. Georgia
24. Baylor
25. West Virginia
Others receiving votes: St. John's 52, Wisconsin 29, Arizona 29, New Mexico 19, Oklahoma 14, UCLA 12, Maryland 8, Texas Tech 6, Clemson 5, Saint Mary's 4, Louisville 3, Indiana 3, Missouri 2, San Diego State 2, UC Irvine 1
Dropped from rankings: Oklahoma 16, UCLA 21