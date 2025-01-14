All Badgers

Wisconsin returns to rankings following strong play on the court

The Wisconsin men are ranked once again in the AP Poll Top 25

Dana Becker

The Wisconsin men are back in the AP Poll Top 25 following consecutive wins.
On the heels of five consecutive wins, the Wisconsin men are back in the AP Poll Top 25, checking in at No. 24.

The Badgers have earned Big Ten Conference victories over Minnesota, Rutgers and Iowa leading into a showdown with Ohio State on Tuesday night.

Auburn is the new No. 1 in both polls, as the Tigers replaced Tennessee. Iowa State is second and Duke third in both. 

Michigan State is the highest-ranked conference team, as the Spartans are 12th in the AP and Coaches. Oregon is 13th in the AP with Purdue 17th, Illinois 19th and Michigan 20th. 

In the Coaches Poll, Oregon is 14th, Purdue 15th, Michigan 19th and Illinois 20th. 

Here are the latest men’s college basketball rankings: 

AP Poll Top 25

(Jan. 13, 2025)

1. Auburn (60)

2. Iowa State 

3. Duke

4. Alabama

5. Florida

6. Tennessee

7. Marquette

8. Kentucky

9. Kansas

10. Houston

11. Texas A&M

12. Michigan State

13. Oregon

14. Connecticut

15. Mississippi State

16. Gonzaga

17. Purdue

18. Memphis

19. Illinois

20. Michigan

21. Ole Miss

22. Utah State

23. Georgia

24. Wisconsin

25. Baylor

Others receiving votes: St. John's 83, Oklahoma 63, West Virginia 61, Arizona 26, Louisville 17, Texas Tech 12, Maryland 11, Clemson 8, Missouri 8, Cincinnati 4, San Diego State 4, Saint Mary's 3, UC Irvine 2, New Mexico 2

Dropped from rankings: Oklahoma 17, West Virginia 21, UCLA 22

Coaches Poll Top 25

(Jan. 13, 2025)

1. Auburn (25)

2. Iowa State (5)

3. Duke

4. Florida

5. Alabama

6. Tennessee (1)

7. Marquette

8. Houston

9. Kentucky

10. Kansas

11. Texas A&M

12. Michigan State

13. Connecticut

14. Oregon

15. Purdue

16. Gonzaga

17. Memphis

18. Mississippi State

19. Michigan

20. Illinois

21. Ole Miss

22. Utah State

23. Georgia

24. Baylor

25. West Virginia

Others receiving votes: St. John's 52, Wisconsin 29, Arizona 29, New Mexico 19, Oklahoma 14, UCLA 12, Maryland 8, Texas Tech 6, Clemson 5, Saint Mary's 4, Louisville 3, Indiana 3, Missouri 2, San Diego State 2, UC Irvine 1

Dropped from rankings: Oklahoma 16, UCLA 21

Published
Dana Becker
DANA BECKER

Dana Becker has been a sports writer in Iowa since 2000, writing for The Fort Dodge Messenger, Mason City Globe-Gazette, Cedar Rapids Gazette and others. Dana resides in north-central Iowa.

