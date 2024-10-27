Wisconsin's Greg Gard listed as potential coach on a hot seat
Expectations for Greg Gard's Badgers certainly aren't high heading into the 2024-25 season.
Wisconsin was picked to finish No. 12 in the conference by Big Ten media. While saying it would take a "disastrous campaign," ESPN's Jeff Borzello did include Gard on a shortlist of Big Ten coaches that could be on the hot seat entering the season.
"There was some speculation regarding Wisconsin's Greg Gard toward the end of last season, but the Badgers made a run to the Big Ten title game and earned a 5-seed in the NCAA tournament; Gard has now guided Wisconsin to six of the past eight NCAA tournaments," Borzello wrote.
"A first-round upset loss to James Madison -- which means the Badgers have now failed to reach the second weekend since 2017 -- and the transfers of starters AJ Storr rand Chucky Hepburn don't help, but Gard would need a disastrous campaign to force a change in Madison."
It's probably unlikely that Gard is pushed out the door — after all, he does have a 186-107 overall record (104-70 Big Ten) in nine seasons at Wisconsin — but it's interesting that he was mentioned in Borzello's article.
Only two other Big Ten coaches were named as hot seat candidates: Indiana's Mike Woodson and Minnesota's Ben Johnson, who each have lower winning percentages (Woodson at .612 and Johnson at .432) than Gard has at .635.
Wisconsin begins the season Oct. 30 against Wisconsin-River Falls at the Kohl Center.