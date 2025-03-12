Wisconsin’s leading scorer Serah Williams enters transfer portal
The Wisconsin women are going to look very different next season.
Just days after head coach Marisa Mosley resigned, leading scorer and top rebounder Serah Williams announced plans to enter the transfer portal.
“Thank you Coach Mo and coaching staff for the past three years,” Williams posted on social media. “Thank you Wisconsin and the Badger community for all of your support. I’m super blessed and grateful.
“With that being said, I’ve decided to enter the transfer portal.”
Williams, a native of Brooklyn, played three seasons in a Wisconsin uniform. The 6-foor-4 junior averaged 19.2 points and 9.8 rebounds while shooting just over 49 percent from the field.
She averaged 17.4 points and almost 11 rebounds as a sophomore after posting 12.7 and 5.4 as a freshman for Wisconsin.