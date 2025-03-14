All Badgers

Wisconsin shoots its way into the Big Ten Tournament semifinals

Badgers post 86-70 victory over UCLA to earn spot in Big Ten Tournament semis

Dana Becker

John Tonje reacts during Wisconsin's win over UCLA in the Big Ten Conference Tournament quarterfinals Friday.
John Tonje reacts during Wisconsin's win over UCLA in the Big Ten Conference Tournament quarterfinals Friday. / Robert Goddin-Imagn Images
The Wisconsin men showcased the kind of superior shooting that can lead a team to a deep NCAA Tournament run on Friday.

Behind 19 made 3-pointers and 52 percent shooting overall from the field, the Badgers eliminated UCLA to advance to the Big Ten Conference Tournament semifinals, 86-70. Wisconsin will square off with top-seed Michigan State at noon Saturday on CBS. The Spartans topped Oregon, 74-64.

John Tonje had six of those 19 triples, finishing with 26 points to go along with nine rebounds and four assists. He was 9 of 10 from the field and buried all six of his 3-point attempts as the Badgers tied a tournament record for made triples.

John Blackwell contributed 18 points with five rebounds and four assists, making four 3-pointers. Six different Wisconsin players sank a shot from long-range.

For UCLA, Sebastian Mack had 18 and Kobe Johnson added 14 points. 

Wisconsin took control of the contest early, leading 49-28 at the break while showing no signs of fatigue despite playing for the third straight day. A dozen of those 3-pointers went in during the first half including a stretch of five straight that turned the game in favor of the Badgers.

During the regular season, Michigan State posted a victory over Wisconsin on its home floor.

Dana Becker has been a sports writer in Iowa since 2000, writing for The Fort Dodge Messenger, Mason City Globe-Gazette, Cedar Rapids Gazette and others. Dana resides in north-central Iowa.

