Wisconsin slips in the latest AP, Coaches Poll Top 25 rankings
Following a tough week, the Wisconsin men find themselves ranked a little lower in the latest AP and Coaches Poll Top 25 rankings.
The Badgers, who head into action at the Big Ten Tournament next, are now ranked 14th in the Coaches Poll and are all the way down to 18th in the AP Poll.
Michigan State, who claimed the regular season conference title, is the highest ranked Big Ten team. Joining the Badgers and Spartans in the rankings are Maryland, Purdue, Michigan, Oregon and Illinois.
Here are the latest AP Top 25 and Coaches Poll Top 25 for men’s college basketball this week:
AP Top 25
(March 10, 2025)
1. Duke (52)
2. Houston (5)
3. Auburn (4)
4. Florida
5. Alabama
6. St. John’s
7. Michigan State
8. Tennessee
9. Texas Tech
10. Clemson
11. Maryland
12. Iowa State
13. Louisville
14. Texas A&M
15. Kentucky
16. Memphis
17. BYU
18. Wisconsin
19. Saint Mary’s
20. Purdue
21. Missouri
22. Michigan
23. Oregon
24. Illinois
25. Marquette
Others receiving votes: Drake 103, Arizona 82, UCLA 52, UC San Diego 39, UConn 38, Gonzaga 28, New Mexico 20, Creighton 18, Ole Miss 17, VCU 6, High Point 4, Kansas 3, Akron 2, Xavier 1, McNeese 1
Dropped from rankings: Arizona 24, Mississippi State 25
Coaches Poll Top 25
(March 10, 2025)
1. Duke (26)
2. Houston (2)
3. Auburn (2)
4. Florida (1)
5. St. John’s
6. Tennessee
(tie) Michigan State
8. Alabama
9. Texas Tech
10. Clemson
11. Maryland
12. Iowa State
13. Louisville
14. Wisconsin
15. Saint Mary’s
16. Texas A&M
17. Memphis
18. BYU
19. Kentucky
20. Purdue
21. Michigan
22. Missouri
23. Marquette
24. Arizona
25. Illinois
Others receiving votes: Oregon 48, New Mexico 41, Drake 39, Creighton 38, UC San Diego 32, UCLA 19, Gonzaga 18, VCU 13, Ole Miss 9, UConn 9, Kansas 6, Mississippi State 4, High Point 1
Dropped from rankings: VCU 25