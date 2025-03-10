All Badgers

Wisconsin slips in the latest AP, Coaches Poll Top 25 rankings

Badgers head into action at the Big Ten Tournament beginning this week

Dana Becker

Wisconsin dropped several spots in the latest men's basketball rankings.
Wisconsin dropped several spots in the latest men's basketball rankings. / Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

Following a tough week, the Wisconsin men find themselves ranked a little lower in the latest AP and Coaches Poll Top 25 rankings.

The Badgers, who head into action at the Big Ten Tournament next, are now ranked 14th in the Coaches Poll and are all the way down to 18th in the AP Poll.

* Predicting the men's Big Ten Tournament winner

Michigan State, who claimed the regular season conference title, is the highest ranked Big Ten team. Joining the Badgers and Spartans in the rankings are Maryland, Purdue, Michigan, Oregon and Illinois. 

Here are the latest AP Top 25 and Coaches Poll Top 25 for men’s college basketball this week:

AP Top 25

(March 10, 2025)

1. Duke (52)

2. Houston (5)

3. Auburn (4)

4. Florida

5. Alabama

6. St. John’s

7. Michigan State

8. Tennessee

9. Texas Tech

10. Clemson

11. Maryland

12. Iowa State

13. Louisville

14. Texas A&M

15. Kentucky

16. Memphis

17. BYU

18. Wisconsin

19. Saint Mary’s

20. Purdue

21. Missouri

22. Michigan

23. Oregon

24. Illinois

25. Marquette

Others receiving votes: Drake 103, Arizona 82, UCLA 52, UC San Diego 39, UConn 38, Gonzaga 28, New Mexico 20, Creighton 18, Ole Miss 17, VCU 6, High Point 4, Kansas 3, Akron 2, Xavier 1, McNeese 1

Dropped from rankings: Arizona 24, Mississippi State 25

Coaches Poll Top 25

(March 10, 2025)

1. Duke (26)

2. Houston (2)

3. Auburn (2)

4. Florida (1)

5. St. John’s

6. Tennessee

(tie) Michigan State

8. Alabama

9. Texas Tech

10. Clemson

11. Maryland

12. Iowa State

13. Louisville

14. Wisconsin

15. Saint Mary’s

16. Texas A&M

17. Memphis

18. BYU

19. Kentucky

20. Purdue

21. Michigan

22. Missouri

23. Marquette

24. Arizona

25. Illinois

Others receiving votes: Oregon 48, New Mexico 41, Drake 39, Creighton 38, UC San Diego 32, UCLA 19, Gonzaga 18, VCU 13, Ole Miss 9, UConn 9, Kansas 6, Mississippi State 4, High Point 1

Dropped from rankings: VCU 25

Published
Dana Becker
DANA BECKER

Dana Becker has been a sports writer in Iowa since 2000, writing for The Fort Dodge Messenger, Mason City Globe-Gazette, Cedar Rapids Gazette and others. Dana resides in north-central Iowa.

Home/Basketball