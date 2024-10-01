Wisconsin snubbed with zero players on Preseason All-Big Ten Team
The Big Ten released its Preseason All-Conference Team on Tuesday and Wisconsin is one of eight teams in the new 18-team conference without a player recognized.
Wisconsin had a tumultuous offseason with A.J. Storr and Chucky Hepburn entering the transfer portal to head elsewhere and Tyler Wahl off to professional basketball. Ultimately, their 2024-25 roster has a lot of unknowns.
If there is any Wisconsin player to have any realistic argument for being named Preseason All-Conference, it's veteran Steven Crowl. He averaged 11.2 points, 7.3 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game last season while shooting 55.6% from the field.
Incoming transfers Camren Hunter and Xavier Amos simply have not proved that they will be high-end Big Ten talents, coming from the Atlantic Sun Conference and the Mid-American Conference (MAC), respectively.
Returning players such as Max Klesmit and John Blackwell have the opportunity to take a major leap and perform at an all-conference level, but neither has averaged more than 10 points in the conference.
If anything, Wisconsin's omission proves that they will be a more balanced team in 2024-25 with no dominant star. Now whether that's a good or bad thing is up for debate...