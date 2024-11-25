Wisconsin storms back against Pittsburgh to win Greenbrier Tip-Off
The Wisconsin Badgers are the 2024 Greenbrier Tip-Off champions.
Wisconsin, ranked No. 19 in the nation, improved to 7-0 by coming back from a double-digit deficit to defeat Pittsburgh (6-1) 81-75 Sunday evening in West Virginia. The comeback completed a sweep of the showcase, having defeated Central Florida in their first game of the tip-off on Friday afternoon.
John Tonje led the Badgers with 33 points. The star guard was 11-of-19 shooting and a perfect 10-of-10 from the free-throw line. It's his second 30-point game of the season; his first was a 41-point explosion in Wisconsin's win over then-No. 9 Arizona on Nov. 15.
Pittsburgh jumped out to a 20-8 lead nearly 10 minutes into the first half before the Badgers clawed back to within 34-27 at the half.
In the second half, Pittsburgh kept the Badgers at bay, leading 50-45 with 12:22 to go before Wisconsin went on a run and grew a lead to 71-64 with 4:15 remaining.
The Badgers have scored at least 79 points in all seven games this season, which is a program first.
Up next: Wisconsin vs. Chicago State, Nov. 30 at 7 p.m. CT.