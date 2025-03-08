Wisconsin stunned on Senior Day by Penn State, 86-75
An incredible second half by Penn State resulted in a disappointing finish to the regular season for No. 12 Wisconsin.
The Badgers suffered a stunning Senior Day loss inside the Kohl Center, 86-75, after allowing 51 points by the Nittany Lions over the final 20 minutes.
Penn State took control of the game with back-to-back buckets by Nick Kern Jr. that made it 57-51 with just over 11 minutes to go. Wisconsin would take the lead back once more, but momentum was on the side of the visitors.
D’Marco Dunn scored 25 points, going 10 of 12 from the field with four 3-pointers. Yanic Konan Niederhauser scored 15 with 11 rebounds while two others reached double figures.
Steven Crowl and John Blackwell each scored 19 for Wisconsin while John Tonje had 13 with seven rebounds. Kamari McGee hit double figures, scoring 11.
The Badgers will now await action in the upcoming Big Ten Tournament.