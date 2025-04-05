Wisconsin transfer portal: Badgers add big man Austin Rapp to roster

NEWS: Portland transfer forward Austin Rapp has committed to Wisconsin, he tells @On3sports.



The 6-10 freshman averaged 13.8 points and 6.5 rebounds per game. Knocked down 83 threes this season, at a 35% clip. Represented by PNW Sports Group.