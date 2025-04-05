Wisconsin transfer portal: Badgers add big man Austin Rapp to roster
Greg Gard and the Wisconsin men’s basketball team remained active Friday, signing another key piece through the transfer portal. The Badgers received a commitment from Austin Rapp, a 6-foot-10 freshman from Portland.
Rapp told On3sports of his decision following a season at Portland in which he scored almost 14 points per game with 6.5 rebounds. Rapp knocked down 83 three-pointers, shooting them at a 35 percent clip last year.
The West Coast Conference Freshman of the Year had interest from schools such as Iowa, Michigan, Oregon and Clemson.
A native of Australia, Rapp played one season for the Pilots, where he also averaged 2.5 assists and 1.5 blocks per game.
The addition of Rapp joins Andrew Rohde from Virginia and Nick Boyd of San Diego State who have committed to the program.