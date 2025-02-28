Wisconsin trounced by No. 2 UCLA, 91-61
The Wisconsin women - much like everybody else this year - had no answer for second-ranked UCLA Wednesday night, falling 91-61.
The loss snapped a two-game win streak for the Badgers (13-15, 4-13), who had knocked off Penn State and Northwestern.
Serah Williams scored 22 points with Carter McCray grabbing nine rebounds for Wisconsin, who shot just 38 percent from the field and missed 12 of 16 from the 3-point line.
Ronnie Porter added 13 points with Alie Bisballe scoring seven off the bench.
For the Bruins (27-1, 16-1), Lauren Betts scored 26 with 10 rebounds, going 11 of 12 from the floor. Timea Gardiner added 14 with 10 rebounds and Londynn Jones scored 13. UCLA sank 10 triples and shot 55 percent.
Wisconsin ends the regular season on Sunday at Iowa. Tip is set for 3 p.m. with the game airing live on Peacock.